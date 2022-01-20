Rota, Tinian responses sought for healthcare access survey

If you are aged 18 or older and living on Rota or Tinian, the Non-Communicable Disease Bureau is seeking respondents for a “CNMI Healthcare Access Survey” on Rota and Tinian to gather data pertaining to barriers to healthcare access on both islands.

The surveys will close on Feb. 1, 2022. For more information, the bureau asks that you call 670-236-8731.

The link to the survey can be found at: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=cjwFMcW_Qk-dPB0UTg972YSCAKXxoaVHo6oeiDjvg51UMEJaUTJFRkxJWjVMMlU1VTZKVzFQQlVTMi4u&fbclid=IwAR1T0TzpwIm5WtKQ6dt-iZ8NcMG12NrAqE-rXvsOmz82F4Bzx0VR-cjgeW8

Along with asking for demographic information, the survey asks if you have received an annual checkup, how important you think it is to receive an annual checkup, and what are the biggest barriers you see to getting an annual doctor visit.

In Jan. 11 posts to the “CHCC Public Health Programs” Facebook page, it said the bureau is seeking to collect survey responses from at least 10% of the two islands’ respective adult populations. For Rota, this is about 150 respondents; this number is 180 for Tinian.

CHCC public information officer Guillermo Lifoifoi told Saipan Tribune yesterday that there have been four respondents on Rota and 69 on Tinian thus far.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

