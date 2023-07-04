Rotary Club of Saipan welcomes new leadership

Share











Beginning their 2023-2024 Rotary Year, members of the Rotary Club of Saipan welcomed their new leadership during an induction ceremony last Saturday evening at the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan in Garapan.

Former club members and officers, plus several members of the youth group Rotaract, were among the crowd during the ceremony that evening, and joined the Rotary Club of Saipan in welcoming this year’s officers and directors. Irene Holl was inducted as president; Joann Tajalle Aquino is the president-elect; Charles V. Cepeda became vice president; Mario Valentino is the new secretary; Donna Krum took over as treasurer; Curtis Dancoe is sergeant-at arms; Das Krishnan is the Club Service director; William Richard “Billy” Grow is Community director; Sean Ficke is the new Foundation director; John Arroyo is Vocational director;, Gregory Pat Borja assumed the role of PP and New Generation; and Wendell Mary Posadas became the International director.

CNMI Supreme Court Associate Justice Perry Inos swore in the new club officers. Several members were not able to be present for their induction, including, Dancoe, Arroyo, and Ficke.

In her remarks, Holl expressed gratitude and appreciation to all past Rotary presidents, charter members past and present, and all Rotarians, Interact, and Roteract members in the room.

“I am so proud to be a Rotarian because Rotary lets ordinary people like me do extraordinary things. I would sincerely like to thank all the members of the Rotary Club of Saipan because you are actually the backbone of our club. Year after year we continue to create a difference in other people’s lives…”

She also said that they must continue to acknowledge the past as they move forward. She also paid tribute to former Rotarians who have already passed away.

The theme of Rotary Year 2023-2024 is “Create Hope in the World,” and Holl highlighted several goals that 2023-2024 Rotary International president Gordon McInally earlier mentioned: Efforts to expand Rotary and Rotaract collaboration and mutual support; the continuance women empowerment for young girls, advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in everything that they do; creating a new sense of urgency to end polio; and continue to speak on and spread awareness on the importance of mental health.

Personally, Holl wants to focus on continuing the fight against diabetes, supporting education, and protecting the environment. “So fellow Rotarians…I humbly ask for your support and urge you to be energized or reenergized if necessary, and join me in making our club even better in the coming year. I am ready.”

Holl is also the Rotary Club of Saipan’s second female president.

Two new Rotary members were inducted during the event: Debralyn D. Santos and Vicente S. Agulto.