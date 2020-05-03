Rotary hands out relief goods in drive-thru

By
|
Posted on May 04 2020
Rotary Club Saipan members hand out relief goods using a drive-thru system last Friday at the San Jose pavilion. (KRIZEL TUAZON)

The Rotary Club of Saipan held a relief goods distribution using a drive-thru system last Friday at the San Jose pavilion that benefited about 200 individuals who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to club vice president Sean Fricke, each beneficiary got a 5-lb bag of rice, noodles, chips, propane gas, and a hat.

He said they had a pre-drawn list of beneficiaries after reaching out to several individuals, mostly foreign workers who’ve lost their jobs or do not have a source of income during this time.

Rotary president Maria Ayuyu said the club members also chipped in. “We also put up our Rotary fund to make this kind gesture happen,” she said.  “The community has given us support with our Rotary Club events in the past like the McFun Run, and this is our way of giving back to the community as a club.”

She also urged the community to continue to be safe, maintain social distancing, and to wear masks.

One of those who received the relief goods said, “I would like to say a big thank you to the Rotary Club. It is a blessing.”

Another said, “I did not expect to receive any relief goods, but I am glad I did. This could at least get us through day by day. Let us continue to support one another during these hardest times.” (Chevy Alipio)

