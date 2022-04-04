Rotary to host ‘Easter Egg-stravaganza’ this Saturday

By
|
Posted on Apr 05 2022
Share

Rotary Club of Saipan officials have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny mascot. (Contributed Photo)

The Rotary Club of Saipan will be hosting a “Community Egg-Stravaganza Easter Event” on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Sugar King Park in Garapan at 9am.

Joann Aquino, director of community service for the Rotary Club of Saipan, said during their weekly meeting last Tuesday that there will be four age groups for the egg hunting: infants (walking)/toddlers, ages 1 to 2 years old, preschool ages 3 to 5 years old, elementary ages 6 to 10 years old, and middle school ages 11 to 13 years old.

She said the Rotary Club will hide approximately 3,000 plastic eggs filled with assorted toys, slime, candy, stuffed plush toys, books and various other prizes. In addition, each age group will have a gold, silver, bronze and rainbow egg. 

After the egg hunting at the Sugar King Park, participants may proceed down to the NMI Museum grounds right across the street at around 12pm. There, participants will be given a free decorated Easter goody bag filled with snacks, claim their prizes, which entails cash awards with gift certificates, and other prize items. 

Additionally, there will be one jumbo stuffed bear prize given to the family that collects the most eggs.

Participants will also be able to take a picture with the Rotary mascot Easter Bunny, enjoy the free bouncy house/slides, face painting/body tattoos, and support the small business vendors selling their products.

There will also be an egg decorating contest for high school students, grades 9-12. 

The Rotary Club of Saipan held its first Community Easter Egg Hunt Event last year on April 9, 2021, despite the pandemic. “Our goal this year is to partner with various government agencies, private businesses and individuals to accommodate more families and children.” Aquino said.

“We will be glad to see you all in the Easter egg hunting,” said Rotary Club president Ivan Ilmov.

Registration will be online at https://forms.gle/KzKfVDqYiznoc5PJ7

For more information, email rotaractclubofsaipan670@gmail.com.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Defend

Defend our planet. Difendi i tano’ta. Atelághi faluwasch.

Posted On Mar 31 2022
environment

2022 Environmental Awareness Activities

Posted On Mar 31 2022

Amplifying youth voices for climate change

Posted On Mar 24 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 5, 2022, 7:45 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:09 AM
sunset: 6:30 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune