Rotary to host ‘Easter Egg-stravaganza’ this Saturday

The Rotary Club of Saipan will be hosting a “Community Egg-Stravaganza Easter Event” on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Sugar King Park in Garapan at 9am.

Joann Aquino, director of community service for the Rotary Club of Saipan, said during their weekly meeting last Tuesday that there will be four age groups for the egg hunting: infants (walking)/toddlers, ages 1 to 2 years old, preschool ages 3 to 5 years old, elementary ages 6 to 10 years old, and middle school ages 11 to 13 years old.

She said the Rotary Club will hide approximately 3,000 plastic eggs filled with assorted toys, slime, candy, stuffed plush toys, books and various other prizes. In addition, each age group will have a gold, silver, bronze and rainbow egg.

After the egg hunting at the Sugar King Park, participants may proceed down to the NMI Museum grounds right across the street at around 12pm. There, participants will be given a free decorated Easter goody bag filled with snacks, claim their prizes, which entails cash awards with gift certificates, and other prize items.

Additionally, there will be one jumbo stuffed bear prize given to the family that collects the most eggs.

Participants will also be able to take a picture with the Rotary mascot Easter Bunny, enjoy the free bouncy house/slides, face painting/body tattoos, and support the small business vendors selling their products.

There will also be an egg decorating contest for high school students, grades 9-12.

The Rotary Club of Saipan held its first Community Easter Egg Hunt Event last year on April 9, 2021, despite the pandemic. “Our goal this year is to partner with various government agencies, private businesses and individuals to accommodate more families and children.” Aquino said.

“We will be glad to see you all in the Easter egg hunting,” said Rotary Club president Ivan Ilmov.

Registration will be online at https://forms.gle/KzKfVDqYiznoc5PJ7

For more information, email rotaractclubofsaipan670@gmail.com.