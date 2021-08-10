Rotary to soon install accessible ramps at beaches

By
|
Posted on Aug 11 2021
The Rotary Club of Saipan’s main project for this year will be to install handicap-accessible ramps at Saipan’s beaches.

It was learned during the club’s weekly meeting yesterday at the Hyatt Regency Saipan Ballroom that the club deems it important that all community members are able to enjoy Saipan’s beaches.

Club president Ivan Ilmov later said the Saipan chapter was inspired by a past project done by one of Australia’s Rotary Clubs.

“We have an amazing beach area, one of the best in the world, but we don’t have access for all [community] members, especially members with disabilities [or those recovering] after surgery. …Taking care of community members is always the priority of the Rotary Club of Saipan,” said Ilmov.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ilmov also views the future project as an opportunity for the club to endorse healthy living. “This project will be really good for our club this year, especially during the pandemic [where] we can give access for everybody to keep healthy lifestyles and recovery if you need it. That’s our goal for this year,” Ilmov added.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 10, 2021

