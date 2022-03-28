Rounds of radiation treatment next for Ketson

Share











Ketson “Jack” Kabiriel is now on to the next round of treatment for stage 2 oral cancer after undergoing successful earlier this month in Los Angeles.

The three-time Northern Marianas Sports Association Male Athlete of the Year got his cancer diagnosis last December and he and his wife, Pat, flew to California to seek treatment.

“He’s done with surgery now and we wait for radiation treatment. He will go through 30 sessions of radiation, Monday to Friday, 20 minutes a day,” Pat said in a social media to Saipan Tribune.

It can be recalled that the Kabiriels set up a gofundme account to raise money for the multi-sports athlete, who is a legend in the islands’ running circles and most recently represented the CNMI in triathlon and va’a. Ultimately, a total of 57 people donated $5,365 toward Kabiriel’s medical care.

“We were able to get half, but that half was a big help too for his medications and food as he’s not yet able to eat by mouth. Thank you so much we are so grateful for all of your help!”

Asked how the athlete known as the “Roadrunner Bunny” and in the business community as the “Safety Guy” feels post-surgery, Pat said his husband is trying his best to keep a positive attitude.

“Some days are good, some days are bad, but if we allow it to get the best of us, then we will never reach the finish line. Right now, he’s in good spirits. He’s a fighter. He said his cancer treatment is like running. You have to challenge yourself to be better and you have to have a positive mind to overcome the challenges,” she said.

Pat also requested that family members, friends, and those in the islands’ tight sports community to continue to pray for Ketson and their family during these trying times.

“He would like to thank each and every one for their support, prayers, and words of encouragement most especially to friends and families and our kids. But most of all he thanks everyone for taking care of him. Nothing would be possible without God. You just need to have faith, believe in him, and give it all to him take care of it.”

The Kabiriels have four children—Kaden, K.J., Gabby, and Koen. Their nephew, Dennis, is also considered part of the family.