Rounds of radiation treatment next for Ketson

By
|
Posted on Mar 29 2022
Share

Three-time NMSA Athlete of the Year Ketson “Jack” Kabiriel and his wife, Pat, in this undated photo. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Ketson “Jack” Kabiriel is now on to the next round of treatment for stage 2 oral cancer after undergoing successful earlier this month in Los Angeles.
The three-time Northern Marianas Sports Association Male Athlete of the Year got his cancer diagnosis last December and he and his wife, Pat, flew to California to seek treatment.

“He’s done with surgery now and we wait for radiation treatment. He will go through 30 sessions of radiation, Monday to Friday, 20 minutes a day,” Pat said in a social media to Saipan Tribune.

It can be recalled that the Kabiriels set up a gofundme account to raise money for the multi-sports athlete, who is a legend in the islands’ running circles and most recently represented the CNMI in triathlon and va’a. Ultimately, a total of 57 people donated $5,365 toward Kabiriel’s medical care.

“We were able to get half, but that half was a big help too for his medications and food as he’s not yet able to eat by mouth. Thank you so much we are so grateful for all of your help!”

Asked how the athlete known as the “Roadrunner Bunny” and in the business community as the “Safety Guy” feels post-surgery, Pat said his husband is trying his best to keep a positive attitude.

“Some days are good, some days are bad, but if we allow it to get the best of us, then we will never reach the finish line. Right now, he’s in good spirits. He’s a fighter. He said his cancer treatment is like running. You have to challenge yourself to be better and you have to have a positive mind to overcome the challenges,” she said.

Pat also requested that family members, friends, and those in the islands’ tight sports community to continue to pray for Ketson and their family during these trying times.

“He would like to thank each and every one for their support, prayers, and words of encouragement most especially to friends and families and our kids. But most of all he thanks everyone for taking care of him. Nothing would be possible without God. You just need to have faith, believe in him, and give it all to him take care of it.”

The Kabiriels have four children—Kaden, K.J., Gabby, and Koen. Their nephew, Dennis, is also considered part of the family.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With many countries now easing their COVID-19 restrictions, do you have any plan to go off-island within this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Amplifying youth voices for climate change

Posted On Mar 24 2022
NMI

Taking environmental action for the community

Posted On Mar 17 2022

Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Posted On Mar 10 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 29, 2022, 6:03 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:14 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune