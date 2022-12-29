Run Saipan Alpha resets record in Christmas relay
Just last Saturday, Run Saipan’s Alpha team broke the record in the Northern Marianas Athletics’ 41st Annual Christmas Island Relay.
In a mission for redemption, Tania Tan, Keith Ketola, Heimanarii Lai San, Keith Longuski, and Sildrey Veloria finished the 13.7-mile course from Pacific Islands Club Saipan to the Last Command Post in Marpi in 1:19.52.
The team’s average split times per mile was an eye-popping 5:46/mile or 3:34/km. Individually, Veloria ran a 5:59/mile; Ketola sprinted a 4:55/mile; Tan ran a 5:45/mile; Longuski ran a 5:30/mile; and Lai San ran a 6:30/mile.