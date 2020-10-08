Russian tourist refiles lawsuit vs DOL

By
|
Posted on Oct 09 2020

Tag: ,
Share

A Russian tourist whose suit was initially denied by the U.S. District Court for the NMI for lack of jurisdiction has refiled his lawsuit against the CNMI Department of Labor and his employer.

Denis Uvarov, a Russian tourist, is again asking the District Court of the NMI to intervene in the labor complaint he filed against Saipan Security Services, a security firm that employed him back in 2018.

Uvarov’s suit was dismissed last month because of lack of jurisdiction and because it was written in Russian.

District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona said that, aside from the complaint being written mostly in Russian, the amount in dispute did not appear anywhere near the threshold amount of over $75,000 required for jurisdiction.

Uvarov refiled his complaint last week, this time in English, and requested the court to award him $79,399 in damages. Uvarov named Osman Gani, operator and owner of Saipan Security Services, as his defendant. Uvarov wants the court to find Gani liable to pay him compensation for the actual work that he did plus overtime. Uvarov said the court should also find Gani liable for his suffering and harm to his health, caused by Gani’s alleged illegal actions.

According to his complaint, Gani offered Uvarov a job as a security guard back in Oct. 8, 2018, which he said he accepted because he needed money as his application for asylum was still pending. Uvarov said he agreed to Gani’s proposal of $5 per hour and was told to start work the following day.

Uvarov claims he was forced to work illegally to “not die of hunger and not live on the street,” as he stated in his complaint.

Uvarov added that Gani would usually pick him up for work and drop him home. Several times, Gani gave Uvarov money for taxi but there were times Uvarov was forced to pay his fare himself without reimbursement

Uvarov said that he became homeless on Oct. 24-25, 2018, after Super Typhoon Yutu hit the island, but that he continued to work for three more days for Gani.

Uvarov said he contacted Gani several times regarding the compensation that Gani promised him but Gani did not take any action. Uvarov said the last time he reminded Gani about his salary was on Dec. 10, 2018.

Two weeks later, Uvarov filed a complaint against Gani with the CNMI Department of Labor. Uvarov said in his labor complaint that Gani owed him unpaid wages totaling 166 hours, from Oct. 9, 2018, to Oct. 28, 2018.

However, CNMI DOL dismissed his complaint stating that Uvarov is a tourist and is neither a U.S. citizen, a CNMI permanent resident, nor a foreign national worker or a worker possessing some other non-immigrant status.

According to Uvarov, CNMI DOL should consider him an asylum-seeker, not a tourist.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Pork meal leads to a lawsuit

Posted On Oct 06 2020
, By
0

Court dismisses tourist’s suit vs DOL

Posted On Oct 02 2020
, By
0

IPI faces another lawsuit

Posted On Sep 15 2020
, By
0

DOL released over $71M in PUA, FPUC benefits

Posted On Sep 04 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 8, 2020

Posted On Oct 08 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2020

Posted On Oct 05 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Sept. 21, 2020

Posted On Sep 21 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

A big passion for plants

Posted On Oct 08 2020

In cleaning up the island, every small action counts

Posted On Sep 24 2020
Saipan

‘We don’t want an island full of trash’

Posted On Sep 17 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

October 9, 2020, 7:01 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 6:01 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune