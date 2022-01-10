Sablan will soon announce her running mate

Share











Rep. Christina E. Sablan, the NMI Democratic Party’s candidate for governor this November, said Thursday that she will soon “share the excitement” in announcing her running mate.

In response to Saipan Tribune’s inquiry as to who is the Democratic Party’s candidate for lieutenant governor, Sablan said she is very aware and appreciative that people are excited to know who her running mate will be.

“We will be making that announcement in due course and soon,” she said.

On the issue of impeaching Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Sablan said they are very close to the end—at least on the House of Representatives’ side. She said they will be voting tomorrow, Wednesday, on a House resolution to impeach Torres.

The lawmaker was a member of the House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee that looked into Torres’ expenditures of public funds over the past seven months “and really over the past two years.”

“I believe we in the Legislature have a responsibility and a public mandate to faithfully carry out this work to completion and I am committed to doing my part in this process,” Sablan said.

Sablan is also a member of the House Special Committee on Impeachment, and a co-sponsor of House Resolution 22-14 that charges Torres with committing felony, corruption, and neglect of duty.

JGO chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) introduced the resolution.

Insisting that he has done nothing wrong and illegal, Torres said Thursday that the false allegations brought by the JGO Committee against him and his family are nothing more than a politically charged group of Democrats conspiring to sensationalize misleading information so that they may divide the community and seize power for themselves.

Torres is seeking re-election as governor, with Sen. Vinnie Vinson F. Sablan as his running mate, under the NMI Republican Party.

The House Special Investigating Committee chaired by House vice speaker Blas Jonathan T. Attao (R-Saipan) unanimously voted last Tuesday to send the impeachment resolution to the full House for action. Attao is supporting the candidacy of Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang as governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, as independents.