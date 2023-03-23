Saipan commuter terminal parking lot to be closed

Posted on Mar 24 2023
File photo shows the commuter terminal parking lot at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport. (BEA O’MALLEY)

The commuter terminal parking lot at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport will be closed to the public starting March 28, 2023, as the Commonwealth Ports Authority’s contractor will be moving heavy equipment to that area.

In a notice yesterday, it said that CPA’s contractor, Hong Ye Rental & Construction, will soon begin its mobilization work for the Saipan commuter terminal project. This includes installing a site office, staging area, and safety barricades, which will be positioned within the existing commuter terminal parking lot. As heavy equipment will be moved in that area, public access to the commuter terminal parking lot will not be allowed.

Commuter users are advised to look for parking in alternative locations at the airport. CPA anticipates that the commuter terminal parking lot will be closed until the project is completed in June 2024.

“If your vehicle is currently parked in the commuter terminal parking lot, please move your vehicle before Monday, March 27, 2023. After that date, all unauthorized vehicles remaining in the commuter terminal parking lot will be towed at the owner’s expense,” stated the CPA notice. “CPA appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding as it moves forward with this important project.” (Saipan Tribune)

