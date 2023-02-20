Saipan Eagles Club ‘adopts’ Gualo Rai basketball court

Posted on Feb 21 2023

Group photo of those in attendance at the second “Adopt-A-Place” ceremony that was also attended by Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho and some members of the 23rd CNMI Legislature last Friday at the Garapan Basketball Court. (Photos by LEIGH GASES)

The Saipan Maga’Haga Lady Eagles Club and the Saipan Maga’Lahi Eagles Club have adopted a place to maintain—the Gualo Rai Basketball Court.

Brought about by Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho’s ongoing effort to involve the community in the betterment of its villages, the Saipan Eagles Club collectively and officially presented their plans last Friday to maintain and adopt the basketball court.

In attendance were Rep. Vicente Camacho (D-Saipan), Rep. Corina L. Magofna (D-Saipan), Rep. Malcolm Omar (Ind-Saipan), Rep. John Paul Sablan (Ind-Saipan), and Rep. Marissa Renee Flores (Ind-Saipan), special assistant for youth affairs Delbert Pua, Saipan Mayor’s Office staff, and Eagle club members.

Maga’Lahi Eagles Club president Dennis Cortez thanked everyone in attendance and thanked Camacho for entrusting them with the basketball court.

Maga’Haga Lady Eagles Club president Raquel Floyd, left, and Maga’Lahi Eagles Club president Dennis Cortez hold up their plan to maintain and revitalize the Gualo Rai Basketball Court in the second “Adopt-A-Place” ceremony spearheaded by Saipan Nayor Ramon “RB” Camacho last Friday.

 

Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho speaks to the crowd in attendance last Friday during the “Adopt-A-Place” ceremony at the Gualo Rai Basketball Court, which the Saipan Eagles Club has chosen to maintain.

“As our organizational motto states: “Service through Strong Brotherhood” we envisioned that through this stewardship, we would be able to serve the community while we are strengthening our young organization here [on] Saipan,” said Cortez. “We cannot promise more than what we can provide but rest assured that we will do our best to beautify, maintain, improve this facility, and above all, to make it functional and available to the community. Planning will be made after this event and will surely share it with everyone. Again, our sincere thanks to all of you for the trust and for giving us the opportunity to serve our Saipan community.”

Maga’Haga Lady Eagles Club president Raquel Floyd shared Cortez’ sentiments and addressed those in attendance by saying, “Thank you for allowing us to adopt this place. I know that at this time, volunteerism is very much important and I promise you that our organization is here to serve.”

Camacho reciprocated the Eagles Club’s gratitude for their initiative to adopt the basketball court. “It really touched me that…nonprofit organizations are now starting to see the value of this program that benefits the community. It really shows that you care for this community. As a mayor for this municipality, I’ll admit that I need help. I cannot do it alone. I need to stretch out my arms and seek the help of organizations, the business community, and others, to step up to the plate and consider adopting a place.”

The Adopt-A-Place program under the Saipan Mayor’s Office was initiated by the Guam Army National Guard. Camacho said the program is meant to empower people to be responsible and have a hand in the betterment of their community. The program is open to any groups—nonprofits, religions, ethnic groups, or others.

The Guam Army National Guard adopted the Commissioner Joaquin S. Tudela Community Park in San Vicente last month.

Founded in 2021, the Saipan MagaLahi Eagles Club is a club of the Fraternal Order of Eagles or TFOE, the first fraternal socio-civic organization in the Philippines whose goal is to nurture brotherhood and serve the community, while the Saipan Maga’Haga Lady Eagles Club is a non-profit all-women socio-civic organization.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

