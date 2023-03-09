Saipan junk car removal expanded

Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho is notifying the public that his office has expanded its efforts in removing junk vehicles around the island.

Vehicles sitting idle that have been identified and tagged by the CNMI Zoning Office will be transported to the Recycling Center by the Saipan Mayor’s Office. The routine pickup schedules has been extended to twice a week—on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Additionally, Camacho encourages the public to contact his office for any requests to remove junk vehicles in ones residential property. Documentation proving ownership of vehicle is required for requests to be considered. Contact the Saipan Mayor’s office at (670) 234-6208 for more information. The Office is located on the first floor of the CTC building on Teer Dr., Oleai, behind the Ada Gymnasium Track and Field. Office hours are Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

