Saipan Musubiya at Kada Dia

Saipan Musubiya opened last April 2 at Kada Dia in Chalan Kanoa to bring inexpensive but quality and delicious Japanese food to the southern part of Saipan.

“People love low-cost, delicious, hygienic (clean), and nutritious traditional Japanese food. Tasty Japanese food was missing in southern Saipan so we decided to open our location in Chalan Kanoa at Kada Dia near the post office to meet the missing Japanese food option,” said owner Kazuko Sondheim.

Saipan Musubiya serves many types of musubi and rice bowl dishes at the fraction of the cost of the usual Japanese restaurants and snack bars. However, that doesn’t mean Sondheim is scrimping on ingredients as everything they sell at the stall are authentic Japanese food.

“We offer easy, inexpensive, and delicious traditional Japanese food counter with many kinds of musubis, pork rice bowls, and some kinds of sushi. Takeout or sit out front, you’re in for a treat for breakfast, lunch, dinner or anytime snacks. You can grab a bite to go or snack out front—the choice is yours.”

Sondheim also looks at Saipan Musubiya as a form service to people in the southern part of Saipan. In the past, people have had to drive to Garapan just to enjoy affordable Japanese cuisine.

“Southern villages needed delicious Japanese food too at low prices nearby, especially with gas prices high and other restaurants with expensive prices. There have been no Japanese food restaurants outside of Garapan for more than 10 years,” she said.

The newly opened snack bar’s bestsellers are its tuna and mayo musubi, Spam and egg musubi, and yakiniku, which is a pork stir-fry bowl.

Currently, Saipan Musubiya has an opening month promotion where you get one musubi free if you purchase five musubis and get three musubis free when you buy 10 musubis. Since opening, Sondheim said, Saipan Musubiya has also given away free water to customers.

Saipan Musubiya is open 8am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday. The Japanese snack counter is also on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. For orders and for more information, call 670-287-6878 (musu).

“Always call in advance and we will never make you wait and warm items will stay fresh and warm,” added Sondheim.