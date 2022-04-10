Saipan Musubiya at Kada Dia

By
|
Posted on Apr 11 2022
Share

Saipan Musubiya is located at Kada Dia, a stone’s throw away from the U.S. Post Office in Chalan Kanoa. (Mark Rabago)

Saipan Musubiya opened last April 2 at Kada Dia in Chalan Kanoa to bring inexpensive but quality and delicious Japanese food to the southern part of Saipan.

“People love low-cost, delicious, hygienic (clean), and nutritious traditional Japanese food. Tasty Japanese food was missing in southern Saipan so we decided to open our location in Chalan Kanoa at Kada Dia near the post office to meet the missing Japanese food option,” said owner Kazuko Sondheim.

Saipan Musubiya serves many types of musubi and rice bowl dishes at the fraction of the cost of the usual Japanese restaurants and snack bars. However, that doesn’t mean Sondheim is scrimping on ingredients as everything they sell at the stall are authentic Japanese food.

“We offer easy, inexpensive, and delicious traditional Japanese food counter with many kinds of musubis, pork rice bowls, and some kinds of sushi. Takeout or sit out front, you’re in for a treat for breakfast, lunch, dinner or anytime snacks. You can grab a bite to go or snack out front—the choice is yours.”

A box of Saipan Musubiya goodies that include various musubi (rice sandwich) and omusubi (rice ball). (Mark Rabago)

Sondheim also looks at Saipan Musubiya as a form service to people in the southern part of Saipan. In the past, people have had to drive to Garapan just to enjoy affordable Japanese cuisine.

“Southern villages needed delicious Japanese food too at low prices nearby, especially with gas prices high and other restaurants with expensive prices. There have been no Japanese food restaurants outside of Garapan for more than 10 years,” she said.

The newly opened snack bar’s bestsellers are its tuna and mayo musubi, Spam and egg musubi, and yakiniku, which is a pork stir-fry bowl.

Currently, Saipan Musubiya has an opening month promotion where you get one musubi free if you purchase five musubis and get three musubis free when you buy 10 musubis. Since opening, Sondheim said, Saipan Musubiya has also given away free water to customers.

Saipan Musubiya is open 8am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday. The Japanese snack counter is also on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. For orders and for more information, call 670-287-6878 (musu).

“Always call in advance and we will never make you wait and warm items will stay fresh and warm,” added Sondheim.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Sugar

Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Posted On Apr 07 2022
G3

New G3 Conservation Corps members in motion

Posted On Apr 07 2022
Defend

Defend our planet. Difendi i tano’ta. Atelághi faluwasch.

Posted On Mar 31 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 8, 2022

Posted On Apr 08 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 11, 2022, 10:28 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 9 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 14 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:31 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune