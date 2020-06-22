Saipan Snaps cookies are still baking

Saipan Snaps’ online orders receive a free hand crafted greeting card for any occasion. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

Not wanting happy memories to stop, Saipan Snaps cookies remained open even through the COVID-19 pandemic as the company was established as a way to offer delicious locally made products available to everyone.

According to owner Jill Arenovski, Saipan Snaps has an amazing connection that stirs happy memories for so many people of all ages and backgrounds. “Saipan Snaps has been fortunate to remain open during the pandemic. We continue to fill orders for retailers and business customers as well as online orders from our website,” she said.

“We offer original ginger snaps and a sweet heat version in both small and large sizes. A new flavor of Saipan Snaps is planned for release before the end of 2020. For the month of June, Saipan Snaps is a great gift for Father’s Day as online orders receive a free hand-crafted greeting card for the occasion,” she added.

Aside from being busy with managing Saipan Snaps, Arenovski never fails to give back to the community. “Our company recently donated 200 bags of original and sweet heat snaps to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. for distribution to both patients and staff as a token of appreciation for the hard work they do to keep our islands safe,” she said.

“…Saipan Snaps are baked and delivered fresh. Our delicious ginger snaps are currently available at DJ’s Corner at Hyatt Regency Saipan, Shell gas stations in Susupe, Highway Express, Puerto Rico, and San Roque as well as at Payless SuperFresh & Truckload Store in Chalan Kanoa and at Guam Foody’s locations,” she added.

Established two years ago, Arenovski said that the recipe that she uses for the cookies is the same that she has made in her home over many years for family and friends. “The colorful packaging reflects our islands’ beauty and locally grown ginger is baked into every ginger snap.”

For more information, call (670) 287-9395 or email: saipansnaps@gmail.com. Check out their Facebook page: Saipan Snaps and website: www.saipansnaps.com.

Bea Cabrera
Bea Cabrera, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.
