Saipan son returns to compete in weightlifting

A recent graduate of the U.S. Air Force has returned to the islands so he could compete for the CNMI’s weightlifting team for the Pacific Mini Games 2022.

Lowell Ladringan Cristobal, 23, who is a member of the Class of 2022 of the U.S. Air Force Academy, arrived on Saipan last June 9, 2022, solely so he could join the CNMI’s weightlifting team and represent the islands at the Mini Games.

Since arriving on island, Cristobal has practiced a few times with his weightlifting team members and he said he feels ready and excited. Aside from competing itself, Cristobal said he is excited to see the variety of skills out there and he feels ready to compete and he expects to do his best for his team. He said he feels confident about his chances and, whether anyone wins a medal or whether it’s a gold, silver, or bronze, he just wishes everyone to do their best. “I wish everyone good luck in their games,” he added.

An alumnus of Marianas High School, where he graduated in 2016, Cristobal is the son of Leonardo Sr. and Ana Marie Cristobal.

Soon after high school, Cristobal enlisted in the Air Force for two years before he got accepted into the Air Force Academy in 2018. It was at the academy where he said he started a weightlifting club. He graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy on May 25, 2022, with a bachelor of science degree in Behavioral Sciences; he entered the Air Force as a commissioned officer and second lieutenant.

Aside from weightlifting Cristobal also shines in his military career, having received the top former regular enlisted graduate award, and the Horner Award with the highest class honors.

Cristobal will soon start training as an Air Battle manager in Florida after the Mini Games. (Angel Li)