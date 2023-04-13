Saipan students make honor roll at OSU

Share











CORVALLIS, Ore.—Six students from Saipan have made it to the Scholastic Honor Roll Winter 2023 of Oregon State University.

The Saipan students on the honor roll are:

-Erin Shimona L. Agulto, sophomore, Human Development and Family Science;

-Aaron Paul G. Cayading, freshman, Psychology;

-Robert Lawrence B. Deleon Guerrero, senior, Agricultural Sciences;

-Nicole Kim, junior, Psychology;

-Erica Jonette C. Leon Guerrero, senior, Environmental Sciences.

-Leagine Francia D. Mendiola, junior, Business Information Systems.

A total of 12,307 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 6 graded hours of course work.

Oregon State is one of only three land, sea, space and sun grant universities in the nation and has more than 35,000 students from across the globe. (PR)