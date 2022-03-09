Saipan, Tinian, Rota municipal councils create alliance

The 16th Saipan Municipal Council, 18th Rota Municipal Council, and 18th Tinian Municipal Council come together to create the nonprofit organization Pacific Alliance of Municipal Councils. (Contributed Photo)

The 16th Saipan Municipal Council, 18th Rota Municipal Council, and 18th Tinian Municipal Council have banded together to create the nonprofit organization Pacific Alliance of Municipal Councils, with the aim to “…promote, preserve, strengthen, restore and enhance our obligation over local cultural traditions and heritage of our Mariana Islands.”

The Pacific Alliance of Municipal Councils also “affirms our strong commitment to work collectively and cohesively for the attainment of mutual equality, respect, cooperation, harmony and advancement for all, in health, education, economic and environment.”

In a news release on Monday, it said the three municipal councils have been meeting in the last few months to organize themselves and to identify priorities and they have agreed to pursue to clarify certain ambiguous areas in the CNMI Constitutional provisions, particularly Article VI, Section 7, Subsections (1) and (2) providing for their authority over the formulation and approval of local budget proposals.

“In order to achieve our objectives, it is important that the councils work together to acquire uniform authority over their respective municipalities and therefore will be seeking to clarify and strengthen our authority through encouraging collaboration with the mayors and legislative delegations to bring some questions to the CNMI Supreme Court or to amend certain ambiguous provisions in the CNMI Constitution through popular or legislative initiative,” said Jim Atalig, the alliance’s president.

In past years, Rota and Tinian municipal budget proposals were put together by the mayors in consultation with the municipal councils through a budget hearing held by the councils. Once approved, the mayors then submit their proposals to the governor for inclusion in the CNMI annual budget proposal to the Commonwealth Legislature for appropriation.

“Unfortunately, that is no longer the process being followed, and we are at a loss as to why the provisions of the CNMI Constitution is being ignored, even to the point of not being made aware of reprogramming appropriated funds as required by Article VI, Section 7, Subsection (2),” said Juanita M. Mendiola, vice president.

Saipan Municipal Council chair Ana Demapan-Castro would like to see the Saipan Council have the same authority over Saipan’s local budget and that the name of the council be changed to Saipan and Northern Island Municipal Council.

“The way the municipalities are structured, it recognized that the islands are separated by waters and thus the Saipan Municipal Council was not given similar authorities, because the state government is situated on the island of Saipan. At that time, how this hindered community progress was not noticeable, but with population increases, it has become more and more acutely obvious how powerless the Saipan Municipal Council is over matters that are predominantly local,” she said.

Meanwhile, Joseph E. Santos, who is chairman of the 18th Tinian Municipal Council, is hoping that the councils will successfully seek collaborative assistance from the mayors and legislative delegations to achieve the alliance’s objective. “We are looking for a friendly and collaborative effort from all members of the CNMI leadership to support this movement for more direct representation and immediate benefit of our municipal constituents.”

The members of the alliance include Demapan-Castro, Antonia Tudela, Daniel Aquino, Santos, Thomasa P. Mendiola, Jonovan Lizama, William Taitano, and Atalig. The alliance’s officers are Atalig, president, Juanita M. Mendiola, vice president; and Lizama, secretary/treasurer. (Saipan Tribune)

