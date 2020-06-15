Salty’s Grill and Café stays open for business

Salty’s Grill and Cafe is one of the few restaurant and bar businesses wholly owned by a Japanese company on Saipan. (Contributed Photos)

Salty’s Grill and Café did not close its doors during the coronavirus pandemic. It has limited its operations but pressed on to continuously serve their unique and scrumptious Chamorro and Japanese dishes.

Manager Takakazu Tanzawa said they did not close because their business compass is bigger than earning profit. “The pandemic did not faze us because we continued to stay open to support the local community… For a long time we did take-out orders only, but as the community progressed in flattening the curve, we were also making changes,” he said.

“Still subject to government regulations, we recently have opened our dine-in operations, but only for lunch time from 11am to 2pm and not in full restaurant capacity—18 people and limited to four people per table and not more than that. We do take-out until 3pm and as for dinner, we are still temporarily closed,” he added.

Also known as a happy hour hub for locals and tourists, Tanzawa said that the bar is not yet in operation. “Our menu specials that our chef, Suzuki Takeshi, comes up with sustained us. Our famous curry dishes comes in beef, pork, shrimp, and chicken and there is nothing like it on island as my chef mixes the right amount of spices and ingredients.”

Salty’s Grill and Café’s pork cutlet curry comes with rice, soup, and salad.

“As for health and safety regulations, we adhere to them strictly to protect both our staff and customers who come in to dine. Facemasks are worn all the time by our staff and we sanitize all of our surfaces (tables, counters, chairs, etc.). We also encourage for staff and customers to remain 6 feet apart to support and maintain social distancing,” Tanzawa added.

Salty’s Grill and Café is located on Beach Road, beside McDonald’s in Garapan and is one of the few wholly Japanese-owned restaurants and bars operating on Saipan.

Salty’s Grill and Café is open from Monday to Saturday from 11am to 2pm for lunch dine-in and accepts take-out orders until 3pm. For more information, call (670) 233-7258 or visit their Facebook page.

Bea Cabrera
Bea Cabrera, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

