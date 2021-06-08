Satisfaction guaranteed

Share











In a way, YBest Car Wash gives you the best of both worlds.

If you have money to splurge and you want your car to be showroom ready, then go for their $70 deep detailing service. If you’re on a tight budget but still want your car spick and span, then opt for YBest Car Wash’s $20 regular car wash.

Supervisor Ronnel Andal said YBest Car Wash opened just this April but has already gotten rave reviews for their attention to detail (no pun intended) when it comes to cleaning the cars they’re servicing.

As the name already suggests, deep detailing involves their expert staff really cleaning every nook and cranny of your car. It entails a deep vacuum, engine wash, body wash using Shine Armor, and sanitizing/fogging. Andal said their fogging machine comes from the Philippines, while the fog fluid is imported from the U.S. mainland.

“What’s more, at $70, that’s half the price other car detailing shops are currently charging,” he said.

The regular car wash is just a car wash minus the engine wash and fogging service but still uses Shine Armor to buff your car.

YBest Car Wash owner Cecilia Batallones said she decided put up the car wash because they also have a car rental and a used car business. “So, it only made sense to do the detailing of our fleet of cars in-house rather than outsource the work,” she said, adding that ABC Rent A Car currently has 50 units.

She said YBest Car Wash is actually an offshoot of the COVID-19 pandemic when car rentals became slow. “I was thinking of a new business that would complement our existing businesses and I said ‘why not a car detailing shop?’ and that’s how YBest Car Wash was born?”

Batallones said she named their new business YBest Car Wash because the rhetorical question readily answers itself, “because YBest Car Wash is the best!”

Andal said another reason why their car wash is better than other car wash operations on island is they really take the time to clean and expertly detail the cars they service. In fact, he said, customers need to call in advance to schedule an appointment as their staff can only work on one car at a time.

“It takes about 2 hours for us to clean and detail your car (including the engine wash) with the last 15 minutes to complete the fogging process. So, rest assured you will be getting what you paid for and that is satisfaction guaranteed,” he said.

YBest Car Wash is located in the same compound as ABC Rent a Car beside the New Century Apartment and near the Shell Gas Station Dandan traffic light. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 588-7846 or 234-1048.