YBEST CAR WASH:

Satisfaction guaranteed

By
|
Posted on Jun 09 2021
Share

YBest Car Wash owner Cecilia Batallones, right, and supervisor Ronnel Andal. (Mark Rabago)

In a way, YBest Car Wash gives you the best of both worlds.

If you have money to splurge and you want your car to be showroom ready, then go for their $70 deep detailing service. If you’re on a tight budget but still want your car spick and span, then opt for YBest Car Wash’s $20 regular car wash.

Supervisor Ronnel Andal said YBest Car Wash opened just this April but has already gotten rave reviews for their attention to detail (no pun intended) when it comes to cleaning the cars they’re servicing.

As the name already suggests, deep detailing involves their expert staff really cleaning every nook and cranny of your car. It entails a deep vacuum, engine wash, body wash using Shine Armor, and sanitizing/fogging. Andal said their fogging machine comes from the Philippines, while the fog fluid is imported from the U.S. mainland.

“What’s more, at $70, that’s half the price other car detailing shops are currently charging,” he said.

The regular car wash is just a car wash minus the engine wash and fogging service but still uses Shine Armor to buff your car.

YBest Car Wash’s fogger machine in action. (Mark Rabago)

YBest Car Wash owner Cecilia Batallones said she decided put up the car wash because they also have a car rental and a used car business. “So, it only made sense to do the detailing of our fleet of cars in-house rather than outsource the work,” she said, adding that ABC Rent A Car currently has 50 units.

She said YBest Car Wash is actually an offshoot of the COVID-19 pandemic when car rentals became slow. “I was thinking of a new business that would complement our existing businesses and I said ‘why not a car detailing shop?’ and that’s how YBest Car Wash was born?”

Batallones said she named their new business YBest Car Wash because the rhetorical question readily answers itself, “because YBest Car Wash is the best!”

Andal said another reason why their car wash is better than other car wash operations on island is they really take the time to clean and expertly detail the cars they service. In fact, he said, customers need to call in advance to schedule an appointment as their staff can only work on one car at a time.

“It takes about 2 hours for us to clean and detail your car (including the engine wash) with the last 15 minutes to complete the fogging process. So, rest assured you will be getting what you paid for and that is satisfaction guaranteed,” he said.

YBest Car Wash is located in the same compound as ABC Rent a Car beside the New Century Apartment and near the Shell Gas Station Dandan traffic light. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 588-7846 or 234-1048.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Olopai

Master navigator Lino Olopai and the tale of the tagafi

Posted On Jun 03 2021

Build your own rain garden

Posted On May 27 2021

The buzz about bees in the CNMI

Posted On May 20 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 9, 2021

Posted On Jun 09 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 7, 2021

Posted On Jun 07 2021

Community Briefs - June 4, 2021

Posted On Jun 04 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

June 9, 2021, 1:19 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 64%
wind speed: 2 m/s N
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 11
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune