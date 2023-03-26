SBL ushers return of America’s pastime

By
|
Posted on Mar 27 2023

Tag: ,
Share

Tan Holdings and Northern Marianas Sports Association president Jerry Tan, left, and former sports broadcaster Bob Coldeen throw the first pitch during the opening ceremony of the Tan Holdings-Saipan Baseball League 2023 season last Saturday at the Francisco “Tan Ko” M. Palacios Baseball Field.(LEIGH GASES)

America’s pastime is back with the opening ceremony and doubleheader of the Tan Holdings-Saipan Baseball League 2023 season played last Saturday afternoon at the Francisco “Tan Ko” M. Palacios Baseball Field.

The ceremonial first pitch was made by Northern Marianas Sports Association president Jerry Tan and retired sports broadcaster Bob Coldeen prior to the games played between the CK Bears and the Brewers and the Cardinals versus the Junior Nationals. 

This season is scheduled to have 25 games in a single-round robin format, with the championship set for June between the 11 teams. 

Saipan Baseball League president Jay Santos, second from right, makes his remarks during the opening ceremony of the Tan Holdings-Saipan Baseball League 2023 season, and is joined by Tan Holdings president Jerry Tan, second left, and former sports broadcaster Bob Coldeen, right, last Saturday at the Francisco “Tan Ko” Palacios Baseball Field.(LEIGH GASES)

The teams are the CK Bears, the Cardinals, the Braves, the Falcons, the Brewers, the Bandits, the Blue Jays, the Junior Nationals (U18), the Comets, the Natives, and the D9ers.

During the opening ceremony, SBL president Jay Santos welcomed and thanked the board, Tan Holdings, NMSA, the teams, families, friends, supporters, the Umpires Association, and others who made their way to the field to witness the resumption of baseball in the CNMI. 

“It’s going to be a very exciting season this year and we’re happy to have 11 teams signed up.”

Tan, for his part as a sponsor of the league and president of NMSA, said “We’re really, really happy to be involved and to support baseball. And from NMSA’s side, we’re just glad to have baseball back. Finally baseball is back! This is something our community has been waiting for years.”

“It was great to see our national team come out as a gold medalist in the Pacific Mini Games last year—but that was only the kickoff. Today is really the beginning of our local league that involves 11 teams, so we cannot be happier than that,” he said. 

Tan then thanked Santos and the SBL board for working hard to put the league and season together.

He added that “hopefully, in the coming months—not coming years—we will begin to see international baseball” and that the CNMI national team will again see action in the Micronesian Games.

“At the same time, I’m also hoping to see more baseball teams—particularly from Japan and Korea—to come back here…We should work toward the international aspect as well and while we are very happy in kicking off our local league, I also hope to see little league come back as well. That will be our grassroots and development for the future. So in the meantime, I want to wish all 11 teams good luck and enjoy the season,” said Tan.

Coldeen, for his part, credited those who had a hand in bringing back CNMI baseball. He then congratulated the new board for reviving baseball again. “I pledge my support, Jerry’s pledged his support, and we ask the community to please support the Tan Holdings-Saipan Baseball League and bring it back the way it used to be.”

He then asked a favor from Tan to build a Little League ballpark and ended with “Baseball is back!”
Results of Game 1 and 2 will be posted in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

TRAC
0

Isaiah, Kaithlyn repeat in Aquathlon

Posted On Mar 27 2023
, By
0

‘Touchback exits will have grave impacts’

Posted On Mar 24 2023
, By
Fundemic
0

3D art gallery opens in San Jose

Posted On Mar 24 2023
, By
0

Pets of the week: Coco and Iris

Posted On Mar 23 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support expanding military tourism in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 27, 2023

Posted On Mar 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 24. 2023

Posted On Mar 24 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 22, 2023

Posted On Mar 22 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 27, 2023, 11:00 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:16 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune