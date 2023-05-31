SCC membership meeting on June 7

Share











The Saipan Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly general membership meeting on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 11:30am to 1:30pm at the Queens Club of the Kensington Hotel Saipan

The meeting, which will feature Josephine Mesta, the owner of Train Smart, as the spotlight presenter, and Department of Labor Secretary Leila Staffler as a guest speaker, promises to be an invaluable opportunity for businesses and professionals to stay informed and connected, according to an SCC news release yesterday.

“…Mesta…will enlighten attendees on the significance of Work-Based Learning experiences and how the business community can contribute to this important aspect. …Staffler will provide attendees with incredible updates on the department’s ongoing efforts toward system realignment and interagency collaboration,” the SCC news release added.

The event will commence with lunch served at 11:30 am, followed by the meeting beginning promptly at noon.

“We encourage all Chamber members and future members to join us at this highly anticipated event,” said SCC executive director Kimm Camacho. “It is an excellent opportunity to stay informed with our committee updates and gain insights into the latest Chamber happenings.”

The luncheon fee for SCC members is $25, while future members can attend for $35. The SCC is now accepting reservations. To reserve your spot or obtain further information, contact the SCC office at (670) 234-7150 or email contactus@saipanchamber.org. (SCC)