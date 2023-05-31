SCC membership meeting on June 7

By
|
Posted on Jun 01 2023

Tag:
Share

Josephine Mesta and Leila Staffler

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly general membership meeting on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 11:30am to 1:30pm at the Queens Club of the Kensington Hotel Saipan

The meeting, which will feature Josephine Mesta, the owner of Train Smart, as the spotlight presenter, and Department of Labor Secretary Leila Staffler as a guest speaker, promises to be an invaluable opportunity for businesses and professionals to stay informed and connected, according to an SCC news release yesterday.

“…Mesta…will enlighten attendees on the significance of Work-Based Learning experiences and how the business community can contribute to this important aspect. …Staffler will provide attendees with incredible updates on the department’s ongoing efforts toward system realignment and interagency collaboration,” the SCC news release added.

The event will commence with lunch served at 11:30 am, followed by the meeting beginning promptly at noon.

“We encourage all Chamber members and future members to join us at this highly anticipated event,” said SCC executive director Kimm Camacho. “It is an excellent opportunity to stay informed with our committee updates and gain insights into the latest Chamber happenings.”

The luncheon fee for SCC members is $25, while future members can attend for $35. The SCC is now accepting reservations. To reserve your spot or obtain further information, contact the SCC office at (670) 234-7150 or email contactus@saipanchamber.org. (SCC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

SCC delegation to lobby for touchback delay

Posted On May 04 2023
, By
0

SCC general membership meeting on Wed.

Posted On May 01 2023
, By
Community
0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – April 4, 2023

Posted On Apr 04 2023
, By
0

SCC sets April general membership meeting

Posted On Mar 24 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you have a social media account?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 29, 2023

Posted On May 29 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 12, 2023

Posted On May 12 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 1, 2023, 11:51 AM
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
28°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 83%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:44 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune