SCC, Sablan discuss challenges, opportunities facing NMI

Posted on Jun 15 2023

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce board of directors met with Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) last week to discuss bills he recently introduced, including but not limited to, H.R. 1420, to modify the “touchback” requirement for CW workers; and H.R. 560, the Northern Marianas Population Stabilization Act.

The meeting was also an opportunity to discuss challenges and opportunities facing the business community in the Northern Marianas such granting the CNMI access to the Essential Air Service Program; Temporary Labor Certification delays; adding the Philippines to the Guam-CNMI Visa Waiver Program to entice tourists to the islands; and other concerns.

An SCC statement yesterday described the meetings as “productive” and that Sablan expressed a desire to work together on issues affecting island businesses.

“The [SCC], as the leading voice for businesses in the CNMI, was pleased to hear directly from Congressman Sablan on challenges that affect the islands and looks forward to building upon this initial meeting and leveraging the expertise and resources of Congressman Sablan’s office,” the SCC news release stated. (PR)

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

