SCS introduces project-based learning

By
|
Posted on Oct 06 2017

Tag: , , ,

Saipan Community School students make a presentation on the perils of sugary sweet drinks and snacks. (Contributed Photo)

Saipan Community School’s health classes have been working through their nutrition units using a method called PBL (project-based learning). PBL is a method of learning/teaching where students gain knowledge and skills by working to solve an authentic, engaging, and complex question, problem, or challenge. Students are excited to take the content they learn and incorporate it into the real world.

Some of the selected projects at SCS have included: developing an online recipe book highlighting local fruits and vegetables, school gardening plans, and presented two community wellness classes at our school’s Family Fun Night.

One group of 7th graders chose to do research and work towards improving our school lunches. They are sending out surveys to classmates, researching school lunch programs, and are looking for ways to make their school lunches align with what they’ve learned about nutrition.

Part of this project included an interview experience with registered dietician, Kaisa Anderson, who works with the CNMI public schools and school meals vendors to create menus in accordance with USDA guidelines.

SCS wants to give special thanks to Dani Nowicki, Kaisa Anderson, and the CNMI Public School System Child Nutrition Program.

If you are interested in learning more about Saipan Community School and/or the learning opportunities we offer from kindergarten through 8th grade, contact SCS principal Amanda Dunn via email: principal@saipancommunityschool.com, call SCS’ offices at 234-6687, or come visit the school on Beach Road in Susupe.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

SCS Open House tonight

Posted On Aug 17 2017
, By
0

NMA asks schools to prepare for X-Country

Posted On Aug 11 2017
, By

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 28, 2017

Posted On Jul 28 2017
, By

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 27, 2017

Posted On Jul 27 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- Sept. 26, 2017

Posted On Oct 03 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 2, 2017

Posted On Oct 02 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Sept. 29, 2017

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Life and Style

Teaching kids about making healthy choices

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Saipan Soccer School works with your children

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Kids and tech

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Environment

Navy collaboration works to grow coral in Guam

Posted On Sep 25 2017

IT&E joins MINA’s fundraising efforts

Posted On Sep 07 2017

Saipan Brewing signs on as Green Gala sponsor

Posted On Sep 07 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

GCA has plentiful harvest in PGFC competition

Posted On Oct 03 2017

GMS Falcons compete in Junior Thespian

Posted On Oct 03 2017

Matson extends scholarship deadline for NMC students

Posted On Sep 28 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA joins Yarmarka Travel 2017

Posted On Oct 06 2017

Parade, fashion show close Int’l Festival of Cultures

Posted On Oct 06 2017

Off-island bands to join Bisita Luta festivities

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Weather Forecast

October 8, 2017, 3:13 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 6:01 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune