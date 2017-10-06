SCS introduces project-based learning

Saipan Community School’s health classes have been working through their nutrition units using a method called PBL (project-based learning). PBL is a method of learning/teaching where students gain knowledge and skills by working to solve an authentic, engaging, and complex question, problem, or challenge. Students are excited to take the content they learn and incorporate it into the real world.

Some of the selected projects at SCS have included: developing an online recipe book highlighting local fruits and vegetables, school gardening plans, and presented two community wellness classes at our school’s Family Fun Night.

One group of 7th graders chose to do research and work towards improving our school lunches. They are sending out surveys to classmates, researching school lunch programs, and are looking for ways to make their school lunches align with what they’ve learned about nutrition.

Part of this project included an interview experience with registered dietician, Kaisa Anderson, who works with the CNMI public schools and school meals vendors to create menus in accordance with USDA guidelines.

SCS wants to give special thanks to Dani Nowicki, Kaisa Anderson, and the CNMI Public School System Child Nutrition Program.

If you are interested in learning more about Saipan Community School and/or the learning opportunities we offer from kindergarten through 8th grade, contact SCS principal Amanda Dunn via email: principal@saipancommunityschool.com, call SCS’ offices at 234-6687, or come visit the school on Beach Road in Susupe.