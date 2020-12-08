Search for NMC’s new president continues

By
|
Posted on Dec 09 2020

Tag:
Share

The Northern Marianas College has ratcheted up its search for a new president and expects it will already have one by the first quarter of 2021.

Charles Cepeda, NMC’s board of regents chairperson and the one leading the search committee, said that many people have applied for the position and multiple applications have been submitted through the email address provided when NMC announced the job vacancy last November 2020.

In a separate interview with NMC’s interim president Frankie Eliptico, he said that the search was prompted soon after he declined the job. He confirmed that the college broadcasted the job offer both locally and internationally, which means they will be accepting applicants from on-island and off-island, whoever is qualified for the job.

The people who are in the presidential search committee are Cepeda, regent Elaine Hocog Orilla, regent Irene T. Torres, regent Jesse M. Tudela, Associated Students of NMC president Maia Pangelinan, Faculty Senate president Dr. Laura Taylor, Staff Senate president Geraldine Rodgers, and administrator representative Maria Aguon.

Cepeda said that these eight people are in charge of the questions that the committee will ask during the interview with applicants, the criteria for the qualifications, and what they think of each individual that applies.

Next, the committee would recommend to the Board of Regents their Top 3 choices. Then the BOR would go through their own second interview, and then the BOR would select the likely candidate.

The last day to submit applications is Dec. 21, which gives applicants, off-island and on-island, ample time to submit their applications, Cepeda said.

Because it will take another month for the initial interview, then the BOR will go through its own process with the second interview, Cepeda said that NMC can expect a new president by the first quarter of 2021.

Applicants who are interested can check NMC’s home page, marianas.edu, for more information.
The last NMC president was a previous president. Dr. Carmen Fernandez, who was rehired in October 2016 but resigned in August 2018. Before her, Dr. Sharon Hart was with the college for nearly five years. She resigned in June 2016.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.

Related Posts

0

Federal financial aid available for NMC’s spring 2021 semester

Posted On Dec 08 2020
, By
0

NMC deadline reminder

Posted On Nov 26 2020
, By
0

Register for NMC’s spring 2021 semester

Posted On Nov 20 2020
, By
0

Demolition of condemned NMC buildings now at 50%

Posted On Nov 02 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - December 9, 2020

Posted On Dec 09 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 4, 2020

Posted On Dec 04 2020

Community Briefs - November 27, 2020

Posted On Nov 27 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Coral culture and restoration through the Saipan Pilot Coral Nursery

Posted On Nov 26 2020
schools

Schools for Environmental Conservation

Posted On Nov 12 2020

Are you going to the beach today?

Posted On Oct 29 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

December 9, 2020, 11:25 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:32 AM
sunset: 5:47 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune