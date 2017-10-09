INVESTIGATION CONTINUES BUT…

Search for Saleh halted

Lawyer had cellphone when he left house
By
|
Posted on Oct 09 2017

Tag: , , ,

Police detective John Hofschneider uses a Gator utility vehicle during the search for missing assistant public defender Jamal Saleh at Laulau Beach area last Friday. As of last night, Saleh was still missing. (Ferdie de la Torre)

Missing lawyer Jamal A. Saleh had a cellphone with him when he took an early morning walk from his home in As Teo last Tuesday, Saipan Tribune learned.

That’s what prompted the Department of Public Safety to focus their search in Kagman, San Vicente, and Laulau Beach areas on Thursday and Friday, sources said.

The sources refused to elaborate on the cellphone as investigation is ongoing.

Saipan Tribune spotted DPS detectives scouring the jungle and shoreline of Laulau Beach on Friday afternoon. Some detectives were on utility vehicles during the search.

Lt. Jeffrey Olopai, chief of the DPS Criminal Investigation Bureau, said yesterday that detectives did not conduct a search last weekend, but continued their investigation.

Olopai said the search on Thursday in As Teo, Kagman, San Vicente, and Laulau Beach areas were done from 8am until 4:30pm. On Friday, search began at 8:30am and ended at 4:30pm.

Detectives set up a command post at the Laulau Beach last Friday.

Olopai said a total of 15 DPS detectives and Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services-Search and Rescue Unit were involved in the search.

Because of the large areas covered by the search, they asked DFEMS to help out, Olopai said.

He said civilian volunteers who want to help in the search should call DPS at 664-9001 to receive instructions.

Olopai said that, although they were searching Laulau Beach, they covered only the jungle and shoreline areas as there was no indication for them to go in the water.

Police received a complaint on Tuesday at 11:36am that the 49-year-old Saleh, an assistant public defender, was missing. Earlier that same day, Tuesday, Saleh apparently could not sleep and went for a walk at 1:30am. Since then, text messages to the lawyer went unanswered. He has not returned home and has not reported for work at the Office of the Public Defender.

Saipan Tribune tried to obtain comments though email last week from assistant public defender Shoshanah Epstein but she has yet to reply.

Saleh and Epstein came together to Saipan from New Mexico last May to work at the OPD.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Man with LV warrant arrested at Saipan airport

Posted On Oct 09 2017
, By

Volunteers join search for Saleh

Posted On Oct 06 2017
, By

Clarification

Posted On Sep 29 2017
, By

‘Revamped’ retroactive lump sum measure heads to Torres

Posted On Sep 28 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 9, 2017

Posted On Oct 09 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- Sept. 26, 2017

Posted On Oct 03 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 2, 2017

Posted On Oct 02 2017

Life and Style

Teaching kids about making healthy choices

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Saipan Soccer School works with your children

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Kids and tech

Posted On Sep 29 2017

Environment

Navy collaboration works to grow coral in Guam

Posted On Sep 25 2017

IT&E joins MINA’s fundraising efforts

Posted On Sep 07 2017

Saipan Brewing signs on as Green Gala sponsor

Posted On Sep 07 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Mount Carmel celebrates cultural diversity

Posted On Oct 09 2017

GCA has plentiful harvest in PGFC competition

Posted On Oct 03 2017

GMS Falcons compete in Junior Thespian

Posted On Oct 03 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rota Coconut Festival and more…

Posted On Oct 09 2017

MVA joins Yarmarka Travel 2017

Posted On Oct 06 2017

Parade, fashion show close Int’l Festival of Cultures

Posted On Oct 06 2017

Weather Forecast

October 9, 2017, 9:13 AM
Partly sunny with showers
Partly sunny with showers
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 6:01 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune