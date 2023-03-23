Seeded players ran amok in Week 1

By
|
Posted on Mar 24 2023
Share

D.-Kwon

The usual suspects advanced to the final rounds of the 2023 Bridge Capital Tennis Classic last weekend at the American Memorial Park tennis courts.

In the men’s open, top seed Colin Ramsey is safely into the semifinals after turning back a spirited challenge from  June Yu, 6-2, 2-6, 10-7.

Second seed Tomas Abel had a relatively easier time making the semifinals after beating Paul Jang in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

A.-Kwon

Fourth seed David Kwon didn’t break a sweat to make the Final Four after a walkover win over A.J. Jones. The other semifinals slot is still being contested by third seed Jonny Jackson and CNMI Sports Hall of Fame inductee and national coach Jeff Race. 

In the women’s open, No. 1 seed Hye Jin Elliott has won her first two matches after beating Hannah Chae, 6-2, 6-2, and Anne Lee, 6-3, 6-0. Chae, meanwhile, upset Serin Chung, 6-4, 6-2.

Ramsey then teamed up with brother Quentin and the duo reached the men’s doubles finals after disposing of second seeds Henry Choi and June Yu, 6-1, 6-0.

Their uphill climb continues in the finals where they will face top seeds Abel and Race, who are coming off a  6-2, 6-2 win over Simon Tang and Nason Wessel in the previous round. 

In the boys 12, Haoyang Song upset No. 1 Jinho Cody Park, 2-6, 6-3, 13-11, to reach the quarterfinals. In the lower bracket, second seed Michael Jeon disposed of Matt Zhu, 6-3, 6-2, to also reach the Final Four. The quarterfinals cast also includes  Seungwoo Lee and Daniel Kang.

Top seed Vivian Chung won her debut in the girls 12 following her 6-1, 7-5 victory over Jenna Pascual, who redeemed herself with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Selina Chi. Also winning her first game in the division is No. 2 Emma Lang, who beat Chi, 6-0, 6-0.

In the mixed doubles 12, Michael Jeon and Vivian Chung beat Park and Pascual, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6. Haoyang Song and Lang also beat Park and Pascual, 6-3, 6-7(5), 10-8.

Top seed Nason Wessel is in the quarterfinals of the boys 14 and is joined by second seed Siwoo Lee and fourth seed Ian Chae. Third seed Taher Shakir, however, was upset by Ryan Choi, 0-6 1-6, in the previous round.

In the girls 14, Lina Tsukagoshi won her first match against Sarah Lim via walkover before turning back Junho Amy Park, 6-1, 6-2. Stella Choi also beat Lim, 6-0, 6-0, and Park, 6-2, 6-3.

Top seed June Yu will face Siwoo Lee for all the marbles in the boys 16 after defeating Simon Tang, 7-6 (4), 6-3, in the semis. Lee advanced with a 7-5, 6-1 win over No. 2 Henry Choi.

In the girls 16, No. 1 seed Hoo Wang advanced to the finals after downing Hannah Chae, 6-1, 6-3. Also championship-round bound is Irin Chung after shocking No. 2 Anne Lee, 7-5, 6-2.

Siblings Jun and Hoo Wang justified their top ranking in the mixed 18 after beating Cody Shimizu and Irin Chung, 7-5, 6-4. Also posting a win was another brother-sister pair as  David and Anna Kwon won over No. 2 seeds Simon Tang and Elliott, 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.

In the men’s singles 40, Paul Jang and Edwin Simbulan won their first games after beating Gary Ramsey, 6-1, 6-0, and John Bradley, 7-5, 6-2, respectively,

Daniel Kang zoomed to a 2-0 start in the men’s 3.0 following wins over Haoyang Song, 5-7, 6-2, 13-11, and Chris Zhu, 3-6, 6-4, 10-6. Matt Zhu also joined the winner’s circle with a 6-3, 1-6, 10-4  victory over Chris Zhu. Song also beat Chris Zhu,  6-3, 6-4.

In the women’s 3.0, Stella Choi and Jin Hua will contest the championship after the Top 2 seeds vanquished separate opponents in the semis. The former beat Isa Nishitani, 6-1, 6-1, while the latter defeated Mei Rengiil, 6-4, 7-5.
Mae Kim and Jocelyn Paano debuted with a 6-4, 6-2 win over  Sadako Arriola and Yuko Kumada in the women’s doubles 3.0.

In the men’s singles 3.0, Cody Shimizu, Ian Chae, Quintin Ramsey, and Dev Bachani all made it to the quarterfinals, while  Bong Gamab and Ed Javier defeated Dev Bachani and Eamon Tang, 6-1, 6-2, in the lone game so far in the men’s doubles 4.0.

The Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Association-organized tourney continues this weekend.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with Gov. Arnold I. Palacios’ plan to pivot the CNMI’s tourism industry away from its reliance on the China market?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 24. 2023

Posted On Mar 24 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 22, 2023

Posted On Mar 22 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 20, 2023

Posted On Mar 20 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 24, 2023, 11:43 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:18 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune