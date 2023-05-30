DUE TO LACK OF QUORUM, TYPHOON RECOVERY EFFORTS

Senate committee meeting postponed anew

Celina R. Babauta

The scheduled meeting yesterday morning of the Senate Judiciary, Government and Law Committee did not push through due to a lack of quorum and the ongoing typhoon recovery efforts on Rota.

Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), who chairs the committee, postponed the meeting until further notice as she and Sen. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota) were the only ones who showed up for the 10:30am meeting.

Babauta told Saipan Tribune that all legislators from Rota “are boots on the ground” and assisting resident in the wake of Typhoon Mawar, which went through the Marianas region last week. She said Rota legislators are also facing internet issues right now.

The committee needs a minimum of three senators present in order to have a quorum.

Aside from Babauta and Manglona, the other committee members are Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) and Sen. Dennis James Mendiola (R-Rota).

The committee meeting was originally scheduled for Wednesday last week, but was canceled as a precautionary measure due to Typhoon Mawar. On the agenda of the meeting is Senate Bill 23-19 that seeks to remove the payment of land compensation judgments by the Department of Public Lands.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

