Senate hearing setup questioned

The House of Representatives has raised concerns about the lack of a two-party system in the Senate’s impeachment proceedings for Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

The Republican-controlled Senate is gearing up to initiate impeachment proceedings against Torres starting with a hearing Tuesday on the governor’s motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment.

In the memorandum calling for the attendance of the Senate body for Tuesday’s hearing, Senate president Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) also noted that selected House impeachment prosecutor, Rep. Corina Magofna (D-Saipan), will not be allowed to attend.

In a statement from Magofna over the weekend, she raised her concerns about how the proceedings will move forward without a two-party system.

“How will the Senate proceed with the impeachment hearing without the necessary two-party system, the defense and prosecution, and most importantly, without any impeachment record,” she asked.

Magofna said she just hopes that the Senate president’s plan to initiate impeachment proceedings without the proper parties is in the best interest of the people of the Commonwealth.

“I sincerely hope that Senate president Hofschneider’s conduct to initiate the impeachment proceeding [this] week without the proper parties involved and the necessary evidence is within the best interests of our people, and that his ‘novel’ approach does not, in a practical sense, hinder our legislative progress and injure the future of our people for years to come with his act,” Magofna said.

In her statement, Magofna claims that the Senate majority has made it difficult for the House to carry out its impeachment of Torres.

“It has been quite troubling these past few months with our legislative counterpart. The Senate majority has made it extremely difficult for members of the House to exercise and engage in our constitutional oath and duties during the impeachment of Go. Torres’ proceedings at the Senate level,” she said.

With the upcoming hearing on Torres’ motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment against him, the Senate has issued guidelines for public access to the Legislature in what it said is meant “to ensure access for the public and to preserve the integrity of the hearing proceedings.”

Livestream
The impeachment hearing proceedings will be livestreamed for the public on cable TV on Channel 23 and/or Facebook at www.facebook.com/enmilegislature.

Admission

All persons seeking admission to the Senate gallery or lobby shall sign-in at the Senate entrance.

After signing-in, each person shall receive a numbered pass that shall be worn by the person in plain sight.

When exiting the Senate gallery or lobby, the pass shall be returned to the door-person on duty.

Once a person exits the gallery or lobby, they shall only be allowed re-admittance if seating is available.

Seating
Seating in the Senate gallery and lobby shall be available to the public on a first come, first serve basis.

Select seating in the Senate gallery is reserved for media access. Proper pass or credentials must be shown to gain admission to the Senate gallery and lobby.

Rules during impeachment hearing
All persons seated in the Senate gallery and lobby shall abide by the following guidelines:

• No food, beverages, or gum;

• Mobile phones, PDAs and related electronic devices must be turned OFF (vibrate is not acceptable);

• No cameras;

• No electronic music devices or games;

• No talking, clapping or other demonstrations;

• All persons shall remain seated at all times except during recess.

• During recess, all persons except the Senate members and authorized persons, shall exit the Senate gallery.

Tents
Tents may be set up outside the Senate in the designated concrete area near the parking lot of the Legislature upon request to the director of the Legislative Bureau.

A violation of any of the rules and guidelines will result in the immediate removal from the Senate gallery or lobby and bar readmittance for the remainder of that day of the impeachment hearing proceeding.

