Senate may adopt version of budget today

Sep 24 2020

The Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee chaired by Senate vice president Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) held a meeting yesterday to finalize the Senate’s version of the budget for fiscal year 2021.
Hofschneider said if everything checks out they hope to adopt the budget after they resume the meeting today, Thursday, at 2pm.

He said if the bill is satisfactory to the committee, then they are going to adopt it at the Senate session.

“Tomorrow will be the best time to get because that’s when we we’re going to officially place the Senate version of the budget,” the senator said.
On Tuesday, the House of Representatives adopted the Senate’s version of the House Concurrent Resolution that proposes $96.47 million in available revenue and resources for appropriation for government activities in fiscal year 2021.
The Senate’s version is $13.81 million more than what the House had originally adopted in the concurrent resolution that proposes $82.65 million for appropriation.
All 19 representatives voted to adopt House Concurrent Resolution 21-2, SS1, that the Senate had just adopted Friday during a session. Only Rep. Janet U. Maratita (R-Saipan) voted against its adoption.
The Senate must pass its version of the fiscal year 2021 budget and transmit it to the House for its acceptance or rejection.
The CNMI government must enact a new and balanced budget before Oct. 1 to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Last July 1, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres submitted a revised revenue projection in the amount of $144.41 million. Of this amount, the governor approved $82.65 million for government appropriation.
Last July 29, the House adopted House Concurrent Resolution 21-2 authored by House Ways and Means chairman Rep. Ivan Blanco (R-Saipan). The resolution basically concurs with Torres’ revised budget proposal for FY 2021 in the amount of $82.65 million.

Ferdie De La Torre
