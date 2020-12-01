Senate OKs House internet gaming bill

Manglona says he can’t vote yes to an IPI legislation
By
|
Posted on Dec 02 2020
Share

Senate President Victor B. Hocog presides over a regular session yesterday afternoon. The Senate passed a bill that allows senatorial districts to establish and regulate internet gaming. (Ferdie De La Torre)

The Senate passed on second and final reading yesterday a House bill that will allow senatorial districts to establish and regulate internet gaming in the CNMI.

Six senators voted “yes” for the passage of House Bill 21-31, HD1, SS1, while Sen. Paul A. Manglona (D-Rota) voted “no” and Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota) abstained.

The six senators who voted for the bill’s passage were Senate President Victor B. Hocog (R-Rota), vice president Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian), Sen. Sixto K. Igisomar (R-Saipan), Sen. Vinnie F. Sablan (Ind-Saipan), Sen. Francisco Borja (R-Tinian), and Sen. Francisco Cruz (R-Tinian). Sen. Justo Quitugua (R-Saipan) was excused from the session.

The Senate passed the bill with an amendment offered on the floor by Sablan to insert the words “Exclusion from gambling prohibition” on page 12 of the legislation. All seven senators voted for the amendment. Only Manglona voted no to the amendment.

After Hocog announced the bill’s passage, Manglona stated that it is not correct that it passed the Senate on second and final reading without the Senate counsel’s opinion. “I believe we’re in a lame duck period. And during the lame duck period you need 3/4 votes. And you only have, if I’m not mistaken, six [votes] unless Sen. Santos changes her vote. But if I’m not mistaken, you only have six votes,” Manglona said.

Hocog said that he did ask the Senate legal counsel prior to action on the bill whether this bill would require a 3/4 vote. “If that is wrong, then I have an issue with the legal counsel. I just want to make sure that that is clear. Because I would not pledge anything on the calendar if it will not meet the requirements,” Hocog pointed out. He then called for a short recess to get the legal counsel’s answer.

Senate legal counsel Antonette R. Villagomez said her opinion is that it only requires a simple majority.

Hocog then announced that the bill passes the Senate on its final reading.

The bill will go back to the House for adoption of the amendment.

During deliberations, Manglona said he could not vote for such a legislation, which he said is for the benefit of Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC. “How can you control it when you know that the vehicle that you’re going to use is about to fall down at cliff line?” asked Manglona. He said the wording of the bill states that only a holder of a casino license can operate internet gaming on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

“There is no other casino license holder on Saipan. It’s IPI,” the senator said, adding that there is no exclusive casino holder on Rota and Tinian.

Igisomar said every issue that Manglona brought up will be moot if this person who is about to operate this internet gaming does not qualify under the federal statutes of Illegal Gambling Business Act, The Wire Act, The Interstate Commerce No Internet Act, The Racketeer Act, Money Laundering and also Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act.

“There are so many federal statutes this company must overcome. So before we even so worry, if you believe that IPI can qualify for it, they [are going to] have to jump through the obstacles of the federal government on internet gambling to make sure that they qualify for it,” Igisomar said.

Igisomar said only a casino operator can handle internet gaming.

Rep. Lorenzo I. Deleon Guerrero (R-Saipan) introduced the bill.

Deleon Guerrero said internet gaming, when properly regulated, does not pose any greater risk to health, safety, or welfare than other forms of properly licensed gambling. He said internet gaming can be authorized either with Commonwealth-wide law or by local law in senatorial districts that have established gambling pursuant to Article 21 Section 1 of the NMI Constitution.

He said internet gaming that is accessible by individuals in jurisdictions in which internet gaming is legal will provide a source of revenue that is independent of tourist arrivals.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - November 27, 2020

Posted On Nov 27 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 23, 2020

Posted On Nov 23 2020

Community Briefs - November 20, 2020

Posted On Nov 20 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Coral culture and restoration through the Saipan Pilot Coral Nursery

Posted On Nov 26 2020
schools

Schools for Environmental Conservation

Posted On Nov 12 2020

Are you going to the beach today?

Posted On Oct 29 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

December 2, 2020, 10:42 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:28 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune