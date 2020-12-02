Senate passes bill increasing Commerce fees

By
|
Posted on Dec 03 2020
Share

The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed on first and final reading a House of Representatives bill that will increase the fees of the Office of the Registrar of Corporations under the Department of Commerce.

All eight senators present voted for the passage of House Bill 21-19. Sen. Justo Quitugua was absent but was excused from the session.

Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero (R-Saipan) introduced the bill in February 2019. Similar legislation was introduced during the 15th, 16th, and 20th Legislature, but no actions were taken.

Guerrero said the fees have remained stagnant since the enactment of Executive Order 97-03 in 1998. Since then, there has been an immense influx of businesses into the Commonwealth, he added.

The proposed new fees are $150 for Articles of Organization; $150 for Articles of Incorporation; $250 for application for reinstatement following administrative dissolution; $250, application for certificate of authority for foreign corporation; $50, application for amended certificate of authority, among other several fees.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - November 27, 2020

Posted On Nov 27 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 23, 2020

Posted On Nov 23 2020

Community Briefs - November 20, 2020

Posted On Nov 20 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Coral culture and restoration through the Saipan Pilot Coral Nursery

Posted On Nov 26 2020
schools

Schools for Environmental Conservation

Posted On Nov 12 2020

Are you going to the beach today?

Posted On Oct 29 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

December 3, 2020, 7:01 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:29 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune