Set appointment to join JKPL’s 3-day Halloween fun

The CNMI community is invited to join Joeten-Kiyu Public Library and community partners as we present Book-a-Treat by appointment only, a three-day indoor Halloween extravaganza at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library.

Book-a-treat by appointment only event will be conducted on the following days:

– Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, from 2:30pm to 6:30pm

– Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 3pm

– Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, from 1pm to 6pm

What is Book-A-Treat?

Book-A-Treat by appointment only is indoor trick or treating at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library following social distancing, safety, and health measures. Patrons contact the library and “book” one appointment per household. Upon entry to the JKPL, each household is then given up to 30 minutes to go trick or treating in the library and visit the Haunted Library. Book-a-Treat is approved by the Governor’s Covid-19 Task Force.

2021 Book-a-Treat coordinator and systems librarian Omar T. Manacop said: “Book- a-Treat is a three-day free Halloween extravaganza in which families can spend some quality time trick or treating inside the library. Book-a-Treat is great way for our community to connect with our community partners as they showcase their services. Team JKPL and community partners are excited to provide this innovative way especially during the COVID-19 pandemic to explore, appreciate, and learn about the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library from our vast collection of free books and library materials we have to offer to the community to the spectacular gems we have available such as the community sea aquarium, community garden, Information Technology Center, Bookmobile Outreach Services, Pacific Collection, Children of Our Homeland Center, and so much more! Contact 235-7322 or 7315 to book your appointment go indoor trick or treating at the library today!”

Community partners who are interested in participating and/or sponsoring Book-a-Treat are invited to contact the library at 235-7322/7315 and ask for Manacop. (PR)