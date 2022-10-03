Settlement reached in suit filed by taxi driver against ICE

Share











The parties involved in the lawsuit filed by a local taxi driver against Immigration and Customs Enforcement have reached a settlement.

Last Friday, the parties in the lawsuit filed by Taxi driver Mohammed Mizanor Rahman and taxi operator Mohammed Habibur Rahman against ICE filed a stipulation informing the U.S. District Court for the NMI that it has reached a settlement in this suit.

The local taxi company and the driver are suing ICE for negligence after one of its employees allegedly caused a car crash on May 14, 2019, along Middle Road.

According to the stipulation, the parties are ready to move for dismissal of the case following the receipt of payment.

“The parties, by and through their undersigned counsel, jointly give notice that a settlement has been reached. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal with prejudice upon the plaintiffs’ receipt of the settlement payment. The parties request that all upcoming deadlines and hearings be vacated,” the stipulation stated.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, the plaintiffs, through their lawyer, Joseph Horey, have sought damages in the amount of $4,280 for Mizanor Rahman and $8,575.25 for Habibur Rahman following the collision between Mizanor and an ICE officer back in 2019.

According to the complaint, on or about May 14, 2019, Mizanor Rahman was driving a taxi in the southbound inner lane of Middle Road when the vehicle in front of him slowed down and came to a stop as its driver prepared to turn left into the parking lot of the DHL building.

When Mizanor Rahman stopped behind the turning vehicle, the taxi he was driving was hit from behind by another car that was allegedly being driven by an ICE officer.

“[The officer] owed a duty of reasonable care to other users of the highway, and he breached that duty by failing to keep a proper lookout or take reasonable avoidance action. His negligence proximately caused the collision, and such negligence is imputed to the defendant,” Horey said.

Horey claims that his client, Mizanor Rahman, suffered lost wages, out-of-pocket expenses, emotional distress, and business loss, while Habibur Rahman suffered damages in the form of repair costs and business loss.

Previously, Horey said his client submitted their claims to ICE but both claims were rejected without explanation prompting them to take their case to court.

“On or about July 16, 2019, Mizanor submitted his claim, in the amount of $4,280, to ICE. On or about July 16, 2019, Habibur submitted his claim, in the amount of $8,575.25, to ICE. On Aug. 26, 2021, ICE rejected both plaintiffs’ claims without explanation,” Horey said.