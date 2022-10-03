Settlement reached in suit filed by taxi driver against ICE

By
|
Posted on Oct 04 2022

Tag:
Share

The parties involved in the lawsuit filed by a local taxi driver against Immigration and Customs Enforcement have reached a settlement. 

Last Friday, the parties in the lawsuit filed by Taxi driver Mohammed Mizanor Rahman and taxi operator Mohammed Habibur Rahman against ICE filed a stipulation informing the U.S. District Court for the NMI that it has reached a settlement in this suit. 

The local taxi company and the driver are suing ICE for negligence after one of its employees allegedly caused a car crash on May 14, 2019, along Middle Road.

According to the stipulation, the parties are ready to move for dismissal of the case following the receipt of payment. 

“The parties, by and through their undersigned counsel, jointly give notice that a settlement has been reached. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal with prejudice upon the plaintiffs’ receipt of the settlement payment. The parties request that all upcoming deadlines and hearings be vacated,” the stipulation stated. 

According to Saipan Tribune archives, the plaintiffs, through their lawyer, Joseph Horey, have sought damages in the amount of $4,280 for Mizanor Rahman and $8,575.25 for Habibur Rahman following the collision between Mizanor and an ICE officer back in 2019. 

According to the complaint, on or about May 14, 2019, Mizanor Rahman was driving a taxi in the southbound inner lane of Middle Road when the vehicle in front of him slowed down and came to a stop as its driver prepared to turn left into the parking lot of the DHL building.

When Mizanor Rahman stopped behind the turning vehicle, the taxi he was driving was hit from behind by another car that was allegedly being driven by an ICE officer.

“[The officer] owed a duty of reasonable care to other users of the highway, and he breached that duty by failing to keep a proper lookout or take reasonable avoidance action. His negligence proximately caused the collision, and such negligence is imputed to the defendant,” Horey said.

Horey claims that his client, Mizanor Rahman, suffered lost wages, out-of-pocket expenses, emotional distress, and business loss, while Habibur Rahman suffered damages in the form of repair costs and business loss.

Previously, Horey said his client submitted their claims to ICE but both claims were rejected without explanation prompting them to take their case to court. 

“On or about July 16, 2019, Mizanor submitted his claim, in the amount of $4,280, to ICE. On or about July 16, 2019, Habibur submitted his claim, in the amount of $8,575.25, to ICE. On Aug. 26, 2021, ICE rejected both plaintiffs’ claims without explanation,” Horey said.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Taxi company sues ICE for allegedly causing car crash

Posted On Mar 01 2022
, By
LOCAL-NEWS_4
0

Tourist’s suit vs ICE is dismissed

Posted On Nov 03 2020
, By

Man gets 20 hours for refusing to leave ICE office lobby

Posted On Nov 28 2019
, By
0

Charge filed vs man who refused to leave ICE lobby

Posted On Nov 08 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 4, 2022, 6:09 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 88%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:04 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune