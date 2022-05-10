Sex abuse defendant released to third-party custodian

Share











Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho has granted the request of man accused of sexually abusing a minor to be released a third-party custodian after posting a $100,000 unsecured bond or appearance bond before the court.

During a bail modification yesterday, Camacho allowed Christian Harrys Santos Manuel, or “Christy,” 36, to be released to the manager of the salon where he works.

Part of the court’s conditions is that Manuel will be placed under house arrest. He will still be able to continue working because he lives and works in his workplace.

Moreover, Manuel is not allowed to have contact with the victim and the victim’s guardian. Additionally, he is not allowed to have contact with any minors.

Manuel is represented by public defender Douglas Hartig; Chief Prosecutor Chester Hinds represents the government.

Manuel was arrested last week on charges of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree and disturbing the peace. The initial complaint to the Department of Public Safety was made by the Division of Youth Services last April 25, after the child’s legal guardian reported the allegation.

In an interview with the victim at DYS last May 2, it was learned that the child’s mother used to bring the child to Manuel at a salon where he works to watch the minor while she goes to work and that’s how Manuel met the child. The child then told police what Manuel would make him do.

It was learned from the victim that “Christy” told him not to tell anyone about what was happening on a promise that he would buy him a Nintendo game console.

Furthermore, according to the victim’s guardian, pornography was discovered on his tablet and was told that “Christy” downloaded it and made him watch it while he was with him at the salon.

Manuel’s preliminary hearing is set for May 13, at 10am.