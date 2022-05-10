Sex abuse defendant released to third-party custodian

By
|
Posted on May 11 2022
Share

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho has granted the request of man accused of sexually abusing a minor to be released a third-party custodian after posting a $100,000 unsecured bond or appearance bond before the court.

During a bail modification yesterday, Camacho allowed Christian Harrys Santos Manuel, or “Christy,” 36, to be released to the manager of the salon where he works. 

Part of the court’s conditions is that Manuel will be placed under house arrest. He will still be able to continue working because he lives and works in his workplace.

Moreover, Manuel is not allowed to have contact with the victim and the victim’s guardian. Additionally, he is not allowed to have contact with any minors.

Manuel is represented by public defender Douglas Hartig; Chief Prosecutor Chester Hinds represents the government.

Manuel was arrested last week on charges of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree and disturbing the peace. The initial complaint to the Department of Public Safety was made by the Division of Youth Services last April 25, after the child’s legal guardian reported the allegation.

In an interview with the victim at DYS last May 2, it was learned that the child’s mother used to bring the child to Manuel at a salon where he works to watch the minor while she goes to work and that’s how Manuel met the child. The child then told police what Manuel would make him do.

It was learned from the victim that “Christy” told him not to tell anyone about what was happening on a promise that he would buy him a Nintendo game console.

Furthermore, according to the victim’s guardian, pornography was discovered on his tablet and was told that “Christy” downloaded it and made him watch it while he was with him at the salon.

Manuel’s preliminary hearing is set for May 13, at 10am.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

With the use of masks no longer recommended in public places in the CNMI, how often do you still wear masks in public?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022
environment

Share your vision for Laolao Bay and Achugao watersheds

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 9, 2022

Posted On May 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2022

Posted On Apr 28 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 11, 2022, 6:18 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:50 AM
sunset: 6:37 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune