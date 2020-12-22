Shop local and help businesses this Christmas

Share











At the company Christmas party of TanHoldings last week, president and CEO Jerry Tan encouraged all employees to spend their money responsibly to help thriving local businesses and stir the local economy. He added “But save money for yourself and for your future, do not spend it all.” This advice rings true to the rest of the community—keep expenditures low but meaningful.

The pandemic makes buying local have more cause and significance. Here are some places where you can get what you and your family need for the holidays.

A Marianas Christmas is not complete without Herman’s Modern Bakery’s 2020 Christmas Specials.

• Package 1 includes 10-15 lbs. of beef sirloin roast, 4 lbs. red rice, 16 oz. gravy, and a dozen dinner rolls for only $124.75.

• Package 2 includes 8-11 lbs. spiral ham, 4 lbs. red rice, 16 oz. gravy, and a dozen dinner rolls for only $59.75.

• Package 3 includes 6-8 lbs. picnic ham, 4 lbs. red rice, 16 oz. gravy, and a1 dozen dinner rolls for only $45.75

• Package 4 includes 12-15 lbs. turkey, 2 lbs. stuffing, 4 lbs. red rice, 16 oz. gravy, and a dozen dinner rolls for only $57.75.

• Package 5 includes 20-22 lbs. turkey, 2 lbs. stuffing, 4 lbs. red rice, 16 oz. gravy, and a dozen dinner rolls for only $29.75

They also offer 10% off on pies. Place orders at least 24 hours in advance. For more information, call (670) 234-1726.

Have a relaxing holiday at Aqua Resort Club and enjoy their “Holiday Staycation” packages.

Stay at their Deluxe Garden View for only $140 that includes one night stay in their De Luxe Garden View Room, and get 50% off on all beverages during stay. For only $250 enjoy a one night stay at their Oceanfront Suite, feel the breeze, enjoy the sound of waves crashing to the shore and get 50% off on all beverages during stay.

Dine & Relax package makes guests stay and eat too. For only $180, enjoy a one night stay ay Deluxe Garden View, dinner for two at restaurant of your choice—Costa’s Christmas Buffet, Kevin’s Seafood Night, or Sunday Brunch. For only $290, enjoy a one night stay at Ocean Front Suite, dinner for two at restaurant of your choice—Costa’s Christmas Buffet, Kevin’s Seafood Night or Sunday Brunch, and 50% off on all beverages during your stay.

Spending Christmas for a big family is no problem because of the Large Family Staycation Package that can accommodate up to eight guests. For only $320 stay one night in two connected Deluxe Large Garden View Rooms. The stay includes two free pizzas, 20% off all dinner set menus at Kevin’s, and 50% off on all beverages during stay. All rooms in the Holiday Staycation Packages check in time start at 10am and check out time at 5pm.

For a Christmas gift idea, purchase 10 room night gift certificates (good for six months from date of purchase) and get one night free for only $1,300 (plus 15% tax) for 11 nights. For more information, call (670) 322-1234

Enjoy 10% to 15% off on infant and children toys and clothing at Lollipops located in Garapan this Christmas. They are open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 6pm and Sundays from 10am to 4pm. For more information, call (670)234-8040

Kensington Hotel in San Roque has a Luxury Gallery Sale every Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 5:30pm. Get your special loved ones gifts from the Luxury Gallery and enjoy up to 40% discount on various products from Mandarina Duck to luxurious brands like Gucci, Burberry, Prada, Miu Miu, Fendi, and many others. For more information, call (670) 322-3311

Finding gifts for “tween” girls ages 8 to 12 is not hard as Girl Talk located in Garapan comes to the rescue. From Dec. 18 to 24, enjoy 20% on all dresses and junior clothing. They are open from Monday to Saturday 11am to 8pm and Sundays from 11am to 5pm. For more information, call (670)233-8050.

Get family and friends their Shirley’s fried rice fix by purchasing Shirley’s Coffee Shop gift certificates available in $10, $20, and $25. For more information, visit their Facebook page: shirleyscoffeeshopfanpage and Instagram: shirleycoffeeshop

Your one stop shop Joeten Shopping Center Susupe “Holiday Store Hours” will be Monday to Sunday from 8am to 10pm until Dec. 31, 2020.

McDonald’s wants you to spread the joy of giving and avail for family and friends a McDonald’s Gift Card. Enjoy McDonald’s sweet treats all day as they bring back their McCafe Bakery lineup that includes blueberry muffin, cinnamon roll, and apple fritters. McDonald’s Chalan Pale Arnold Branch is open daily from 6am to 10pm and Garapan Express is open daily from 6am to 12 midnight.

Christmas dishes, baked good are not complete without fresh Anchor Butter as part of the ingredients. Available in Unsalted and salted flavors. For more information, go to their Facebook page: MBICNMI.

World Café of Fiesta Resort & Spa celebrates Christmas day on Dec. 25 with brunch from 11am to 2pm for only $30 for adults and $15 for children. Aside from the wide variety of dishes, there will be red and white wine, draft beer, sparkling wine, and pool pass for all diners. Guests will be treated with party favors to add to their Christmas celebrations. Countdown a party on Dec. 31 starts at 10pm and ends 1am at the dinner show area for only $30 adult and $15 child. The celebration includes chaser and standard open bar entertainment by Soul Ivory Band and amazing fireworks. The celebration continues on to brunch on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2021, from 11am to 2pm for only $30 adult and $15 child which includes red and white wine, draft beer, sparkling wine and pool pass for all diners.

Kentucky Fried Chicken has a Christmas Feast for all starting with spreading J-O-Y. Package J includes 10- piece chicken, 2 large sides, 3 Snacker sandwiches, and gravy. Package O includes 10-piece chicken, 2 large sides, 1 XXL twister wrap, and gravy. Package Y includes 10-piece chicken, 2 large sides, 1 Caesar salad, and gravy. Each package is only $28. KFC Buckets are on sale this Christmas and get any of the three for only $22—12-piece Original recipe, 12-piece Extra Crispy, and 12-piece grilled chicken. Promo is from Dec. 24 to 27 only.

Complete your furniture and appliances this Christmas from Town House Christmas sale. Get a place to store all your home displays as the Oceano Display cabinet is only $545, get a gas dryer for only $820, a gas electric range for only $895, and a Brighton EK Sleigh Bed with storage for only $1,599. More discounts are available—$305 off on plastic tables and chairs, 15% off on new arrivals, and 25% off on all other items. For more information, call (670) 235-6356 or visit their store on Beach Road Chalan Kanoa.

Enjoy 5% to 50% off on appliances from Midea Electric! Their Christmas sale includes Midea air-conditioning, AUX Brand air-conditioning, freezer, refrigerator, washer, water dispenser, LED items, Smart TV 32’ to 85’, faucets, hardware, rice cooker, electric fan, rechargeable speakers (with Bluetooth and lowest price id $13.99), and more. Installment is available. For more information, visit the store in Chalan Kanoa across the U.S. Post Office or call (670)234-0680, (670) 285-0680 and Fax: (670) 234-0868.