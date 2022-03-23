Shuji off to complete bucket list

Share











Run Saipan mainstay Shuji Kuroda has bid Saipan adieu but will continue his running passion by taking part in this weekend’s Marathon Des Sables, which is a six-day, 251-kilometer ultramarathon in Morocco’s Sahara Desert.

“Saipan was really comfortable for me. I’m following my bucket list. To ‘live on Saipan’ was part of that bucket list and I achieved that. I was thinking what I would like to do next as I still have a lot of items in my bucket list,” said the 32-year-old Tokyo, Japan native in a social media message to Saipan Tribune.

Part of Kuroda’s plan is to live in other countries that has led him to take part in the grueling Marathon Des Sables.

“I’d like to explore new places and experience new things. However, I don’t have any connections in other places like on Japan and Saipan. So, I decided to travel around the world to make connections with other people.”

For the ultramarathon this weekend, he hopes his training on Saipan’s tropical weather will serve him well.

“In Marathon Des Sables, we need to run a total of 250 kilometers in the desert in high temperature while carrying a backpack which has everything we need to live for seven days. I’ve been doing training by carrying a 25-lb backpack and running very long distances,” he said

Kuroda said after Morocco, he plans to travel to Europe, the U.S., Australia, and other parts of Asia and from there will pick where he wants to live next.

On his stint on Saipan as F&B assistant manager of Grandvrio Resort as well as a mainstay in the local running community, he said everything was unforgettable and will forever be cherished.

“I learned a lot from you guys. The time I’d spent with you guys was a treasure for me. I hope these relationships last forever. I made a lot of friends through sports. I also made a lot of connections through my work, eating out, swimming in the ocean, and going to many island parties. I really loved Saipan!”

Kuroda quickly made a name for himself on Saipan’s running circles despite not really talking the sport seriously before arriving on Saipan in May 2018. Among his victories on island the past year where the 2021 Gecko 5000 8-kilometer men’s cross country race, the 2021 Michelob Ultra 4-Mile Run For Taste, and the 2021 Paupau 5150 Taga Triathlon. He also won the February 2021 Athlete of the Month.

“Thank you for warmly welcoming me. You guys are always the one who gave me motivations, confidence, and courage. I always look up to you guys and I will keep on working hard to make you proud,” he said in a message to his running buddies on island.

Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz Jr. said Kuroda will surely be missed by the non-profit group and wished him luck in his new adventures.

“It was unfortunate we couldn’t have a send-off race like we did with Marshall [Hoskins] but we will miss him most dearly as a runner and a friend. To the current group of runners that’s been in Saipan’s race scene Shuji has definitely set and kept a very high standard for us to meet. He gives it his all whether it’s training or on race day.”

Dela Cruz even quoted one of Americas all-time great runners, Steve Prefontaine, in paying tribute to Kuroda, “to give anything less than your best, is to sacrifice the gift.”

“He embodied that every day. No one here at Run Saipan will ever forget Shuji Kuroda. Shuji on behalf of our running community we wish you all the best and good luck at your Sahara Desert ultramarathon. We are rooting for you!”