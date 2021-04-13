  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Shutout wins in Dove women's league

Southern United Football Club, right, and Kanoa Football Club player battle for possession during their game in Division A of the Dove Women’s Spring League 2021 last Sunday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed Photo)

The Dove Women’s Spring League 2021 returned to action at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville with five of the six winning g shutout victories last Sunday.

In the Masters Division, Paire Football Club-1 blanked, Kanoa FC, 4-0, to keep the lead in their group. Lindsay Davis and Natalie Hill-Beyer teamed up in handing Paire-1 the easy win after scoring two goals apiece. Davis drew first blood with her goal in the 24th minute, while Paire-1’s last three goals were made in a span of five minutes. Hill-Beyer found the back of the net in the 33rd minute, while Davis got her second two minutes later before the former closed out for Paire-1 in the 38th.

Paire-1 handed Kanoa its fifth loss in as many games and the latter remains at the bottom of the team standings.

In the other Masters Division match, Paire-2 also eased past TanHoldings, 3-0, to keep pace with Paire-1 in the leaderboard.

Three different players scored for Paire-2 to give the team its third win for second place in the team standings. Lindsay Nash handed Paire-2 its first goal in the 14th minute, while Shawna Brennfleck made it 2-0 for the team five minutes later. Robyn Spaeth capped Paire-2’s shutout win after hitting the board in the 43rd minute.

DIVISION A
Southern United 7, Kanoa 0
Jannah Casarino delivered a hat-trick to power Southern United to a lopsided win over Kanoa.

Casarino made the goals in streaks, starting her run in the 26th minute and scoring the last two in the 38th and 41st. Kaithlynn Chavez also earned goals in consecutive fashion with her first registered in the 44th minute and the last five minutes later. Christina Atalig and Stephanie Flores were the other scorers for Southern United, hitting their target in the third and fifth minute, respectively.

With the win, Southern United gained a share of second place with Kanoa, as they have identical 2-1-2 win-draw-loss record.

Shirley’s 7, TanHoldings 2
Shirley’s tightened its grip on the top spot of the division after coasting past TanHoldings.

Jasmine Phane and Jerlyn Castillo fired two goals apiece for Shirley’s, which is still unbeaten in five games. Fiona Bucalig, Gabi Race, and Katrina Costales also contributed to Shirley’s fifth win after making one goal each.

TanHoldings, which has yet to enter the win column this season, drew its pair of goals from Rizza Relucio and Tamia Hix.

DIVISION B
Shirley’s 2, Southern United 0
Shirley’s is also unscathed in Division B following its victory over Southern United.

Jeraldine Castillo broke Shirley’s silence when she scored in the 41st minute, while Marilou Arriola recorded the other goal for the division-leading team, which is unbeaten in five games.

Southern United absorbed its second loss to Shirley’s and stayed in second place in the team standings.

MP United 1, Kanoa 0
MP United got its second win of the season after nosing out Kanoa.

Soledad Quan logged the lone goal in the game to help Kanoa tie TanHoldings in third place. Kanoa FC, on the other hand, remains at the cellar as it is still winless after five matches.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

