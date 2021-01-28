Siblings show in MRA opener

Share











Corry and Billie Pangelinan recorded contrasting victories in the kick-off leg of the Marianas Racing Association Point Race Season last Sunday at the CowTown Raceway Park.

Corry, as expected, dominated the Novice Class race, while his sister, Billie, pulled off a close win in the Power Puff Class.

The younger Pangelinan banked on her first-place finish on Heat 1 to top the all-female race and get 25 points. On Heat 2, Billie was ranked second to collect 22 points and a total of 47, just two markers ahead of Nanako Celis. The eventual runner-up ruled Heat 2 to earn 25 points, but Celis had to settle to second place, as she finished third (20 points) in the earlier heat.

Joining Billie and Celis in the Top 3 of the Power Puff Class was Edinna Cepeda, who was awarded 42 points. Cepeda had 22 markers for her second-place finish in the opening heat and added 22 for ranking third in the second and final heat. Shania Alvarez and Shiara Pangelinan rounded out the finishers’ list in the division with the former gaining 36 points and the latter bagging 32.

In the Novice Class, Corry took the most points at stake in the division, as his first-place finish in both heats gave him 50 points. He lorded it over the division that had the most participants with 12.

Kier Ada and Arthur Jebehn made it to the podium with Corry after notching the runner-up and third place honors in the division. Ada jumped from third on Heat 1 to second on Heat 2 to get 42 points, while Jebehn was awarded 38 markers after placing third in the second heat and fourth in the first.

Henry Camacho, who was in second place on Heat 1 (22 points), dropped to fourth when he slid to eighth spot on Heat 2 (13 points). He was just one marker ahead of fifth placer Keone Macaranas, while Thomas Reyes (31 points), Byron Castro (29), Jesus Santos (24), Vince Torres (23), Tristan Sablan (18), Ens Macaranas (11), and Roman Camacho (11) were the other competitors in the Novice Class.

Meanwhile, M.J. Camacho, Devin Celis, Cuki Alvarez, and Christian Camacho were the other top finishers in last Sunday’s season-opening races.

Christian won the Big Boy ATV race, while Cuki prevailed in the Expert Open Class against seven other riders. Cuki was ranked first in both heats to gain 50 points and beat Angelo Hernaez for the top podium finish. Hernaez had 44 points to place second on heats 1 and 2, while Franklin Santos rounded out the Top 3 with his 40 points.

Patrick Togawa (36), Alverick Alvarez (16), Champi Villacanas (30), Charles Cepeda (14), and Chris Alepuyo (14) also joined the Expert Open Class race.

In the Veterans Class, there was a tie for first between Dave Celis and Melvin Cepeda, but the former won the standoff because of his first-place finish on Heat 2. Dave and Melvin had 45 points apiece, but the latter who finished first on Heat 1 (25 points) gave up the top spot to the former after placing third on Heat 2 (20). Cuki was ranked third in both heats to make it to the podium, as he notched 42 points.

Completing the Veteran Class’ participants in the kick-off leg of the seven-series season were Charles Cepeda (34), Glenn Pangelinan (34), Boss Alvarez (30), Ray Yumul (28), Dave Berger (24), Vince Tudela (23), and Patrick Cabrera (21).

With the season opener in the books, MRA riders will gear up for the second leg of the competition set for Feb. 28. Riders will need the points at stake in the seven-leg series to earn one of the Top 3 plates in each class.