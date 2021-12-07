SIS’ Hwang headed for Princeton on QuestBridge scholarship

Cevina Hwang

Saipan International School senior Cevina Hwang was awarded a QuestBridge scholarship on Dec. 2 to attend Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey beginning in the fall of 2022 on a full scholarship.

This is SIS’s third QuestBridge recipient in as many years and one of the few from the CNMI.

Princeton University is a private Ivy League research university founded in 1746 as the College of New Jersey. The storied university is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States and one of the nine colonial colleges chartered before the American Revolution.

“In addition to being able to attend a top school, I’m excited about exploring subjects like biology and chemistry during my undergraduate years so that I can successfully prepare myself for dental school,” Hwang said. “I’m also super glad that I get to be close to my older sister who is working in Philadelphia after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania.”

The QuestBridge National College Match is a national program that connects high-achieving high school seniors with full four-year scholarships to the nation’s top colleges. Out of more than 16,500 applicants, QuestBridge selected 6,312 finalists to be considered for the QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship (Match Scholarship). This year, QuestBridge’s 45 college partners matched with 1,674 finalists, who are recognized as Match Scholarship Recipients. This is the highest number of Match Scholarship Recipients to date for QuestBridge. Hwang was one of 110 students nationwide matched with Princeton.

“Cevina is a smart, ambitious, creative, and kind student,” SIS college counselor Whit Altizer said. “Princeton and Questbridge are lucky to have her as part of their organizations. SIS has been privileged to have Cevina since she was in preschool, so our excitement runs high in the Gecko community.”

The Questbridge scholarship is offered as part of a generous financial aid package that covers the full cost of attendance, including tuition, room and board, books and supplies, and travel expenses. (PR)

