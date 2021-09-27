‘Small Business Sunday’ at Sugar King Park

Share











For the third time, Tyler’s Gelatte Stone held Sunday what’s being billed as “Small Business Sunday,” an event where the community is treated to live music and small businesses are invited to promote and sell their products at Sugar King Park from 3pm to 6pm.

Last Sunday’s live entertainment was courtesy of the High Tides band, while the small businesses featured at the event included Candle J Saipan, Bonitu Basula, Mind2Muscle, CouplesCakery, and Neni Girl Nails.

In an interview with Tyler’s Gelatte Stone owner Benjamin Babauta, he said a portion of the money raised during “Small Business Sunday” goes to the Autism Society of the CNMI, with Tyler’s pledging to donate $1 to the ASCNMI for every gelato sold and more money being raised through donations from small businesses and a raffle held during the event. Babauta added that he plans to donate the money raised so far by the end of this month, and estimates that around $1,500 has been raised for the ASCNMI so far.

Babauta said he is pleased with community turnout so far, and thanked the Saipan Mayor’s Office—which manages Sugar King Park—and fellow Sugar King Park business tenants for their support of the weekly event.

“Overall it’s been good. We get good feedback and everybody’s happy, all the vendors are happy. At the end of the day, it’s about exposure, it’s about getting small businesses out there and getting the community supporting local businesses. Everybody wins at the end of the day,” said Babauta.