‘Small Business Sunday’ at Sugar King Park

By
|
Posted on Sep 28 2021

Tag:
Share

For the third time, Tyler’s Gelatte Stone held Sunday what’s being billed as “Small Business Sunday,” an event where the community is treated to live music and small businesses are invited to promote and sell their products at Sugar King Park from 3pm to 6pm.

Last Sunday’s live entertainment was courtesy of the High Tides band, while the small businesses featured at the event included Candle J Saipan, Bonitu Basula, Mind2Muscle, CouplesCakery, and Neni Girl Nails.

In an interview with Tyler’s Gelatte Stone owner Benjamin Babauta, he said a portion of the money raised during “Small Business Sunday” goes to the Autism Society of the CNMI, with Tyler’s pledging to donate $1 to the ASCNMI for every gelato sold and more money being raised through donations from small businesses and a raffle held during the event. Babauta added that he plans to donate the money raised so far by the end of this month, and estimates that around $1,500 has been raised for the ASCNMI so far.

Babauta said he is pleased with community turnout so far, and thanked the Saipan Mayor’s Office—which manages Sugar King Park—and fellow Sugar King Park business tenants for their support of the weekly event.

“Overall it’s been good. We get good feedback and everybody’s happy, all the vendors are happy. At the end of the day, it’s about exposure, it’s about getting small businesses out there and getting the community supporting local businesses. Everybody wins at the end of the day,” said Babauta.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

0

AE Ice Cream Rolls reopens at Sugar King Park

Posted On Apr 27 2021
, By
LOCAL-NEWS_1
0

Two Easter egg events at the Sugar King Park

Posted On Apr 02 2021
, By

SIS students explore NMI Museum and Sugar King Park

Posted On Jan 17 2020
, By

RJ Pizza moves to Sugar King Park

Posted On Dec 24 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 20, 2021

Posted On Sep 20 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

September 28, 2021, 9:27 AM
Sunny
Sunny
30°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 3 m/s S
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:09 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune