SMA’s Christian: Audit shows CPA overcharged public over $2M

By
|
Posted on Jul 30 2021

Tag: ,
Share

Christian

Star Marianas Air Inc. president Shaun Christian said the Commonwealth Ports Authority overcharged the traveling public, including those on Rota and Tinian, more than $2 million, based on an independent audit performed by Deloitte & Touche.

In a statement Wednesday, Christian said CPA has yet to provide proper notice to stop assessing Tinian and Rota customers.

Christian issued the statement after CPA board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds recently stated that Star Marianas’ decision to increase in airfare from Saipan to Rota and Tinian is unacceptable because the company hasn’t made payments to CPA since 2015, and all CPA fees have been waived since June until December 2021.

Asked for comment yesterday, King-Hinds described this as a mischaracterization of the facts and is SMAI’s “modus operandi,” as it has been complaining about the PFC for many years.

She pointed out that SMAI first filed a complaint with the Federal Aviation Administration, saying it was a violation of the “anti-head tax.” That complaint was later dismissed, she said.

“Now they just call it an overcharge. Enough already!” she said.

According to the SMAI website, the fare for flights between Saipan and Tinian will increase to $60 from $55, while the fare between Saipan and Rota will increase to $135 from $125. The increase will take effect beginning this Sunday, Aug. 1.

Christian said that, despite King-Hinds’ comments about suspending those fees, the CPA accepted and deposited Passenger Facility Charges by Star Marianas on behalf of CPA for every month, including through June 30, 2021.

Christian pointed out that CPA has absolutely no aviation regulatory authority at all.

King-Hinds said SMAI is right—CPA does not have the authority to regulate fees. “They can charge whatever fare they want. But just because you can, doesn’t mean you should,” she said.

At a time when people are struggling and fees have been waived, it is unconscionable to raise fares, she said. “It’s a heartless move,” King-Hinds said.

Christian said aviation safety is the function of the Federal Aviation Administration and that the U.S. Department of Transportation has the responsibility for ensuring air carriers have proper management, sufficient economic backing, and have not been involved in regulatory non-compliance.

Christian said the Airline Deregulation Act of 1978 prohibits state and local governments, including the CPA, from regulating or interfering with the price, routes, or services of an air carrier.

“Even the DOT does not dictate to Star Marianas or any other air carrier what fares should be charged to its customers,” he said.

Therefore, Christian said, if the CPA is attempting to interfere with Star Marianas’ business decisions with regard to their pricing policies, it is clearly not within the scope or function of the CPA’s responsibilities and is contrary to federal law.

He said the purpose of a “Port Authority” is to ensure that the airports it is responsible for are maintained in compliance with 14 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR)139.

Christian said all air carriers that conduct scheduled passenger flights with aircraft using more than nine passenger seats must have airports that meet the requirements detailed in 14 CFR 139.

He said airport terminals, runways, instrument procedures, lighting, aircraft fire and rescue equipment, fencing and security are all detailed in 14 CRF 139 and that CPA is required to maintain the airports that have scheduled passenger service in compliance with FAA’s requirements.

The SMAI president said

In order to pay for meeting the requirements in 14 CFR 139, FAA provides grants to CPA under the authority of the Airport Improvement Act, Christian said. In certain cases, he said, CPA may be eligible to collect Passenger Facility Charges to pay for costs that exceed the amounts provided by these grants.

He said the PFC program is administered under the rules in 14 CFR 158 and both the CPA and the FAA have certain responsibilities to ensure that the public is not overcharged under the PFC program.

Christian said Star Marianas does not operate aircraft with more than nine passenger seats and therefore it does not require any of the services the CPA is required to provide under its obligations to the FAA that are specified in 14 CFR 139.

He said the only relationship between Star Marianas and CPA is that Star Marianas is a tenant and CPA is the landlord. Christian said the tenant’s and landlord’s obligations are detailed in the Airport Use Agreement.

He said CPA’s continued disregard in meeting its requirements are currently being litigated by Star Marianas because CPA refuses to comply with its obligations in Section 7 of the AUA.

Christian said there are no provisions in the AUA that allow CPA to unilaterally charge fees or waive fees. He said there are also no provisions in 14 CFR 158 that allows CPA to unilaterally assess or waive PFCs.

However, he said, King-Hinds continues to demonstrate a lack of knowledge of CPA’s responsibilities and substantiates Star Marianas’ contentions that intervention is required by either judicial or federal authority to bring CPA into compliance. (Ferdie De La Torre)

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

‘Star Marianas wants CPA to waive passenger tax for Tinian and Rota’

Posted On Jul 29 2021
, By
0

CPA holds full-scale Triennial Airport Disaster Drill

Posted On May 03 2021
, By
0

CPA, Star Marianas talks fail

Posted On Apr 19 2021
, By
0

CPA awarded $5.8M in seven FAA grants

Posted On Apr 09 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Supporting environmental projects through MINA’s Green Gala

Posted On Jul 29 2021

Plastic bag fee bill advances; $1 proposed fee cut to 10 cents

Posted On Jul 22 2021
UOG

UOG Sea Grant is awarded $250K to support watershed restoration and outreach efforts

Posted On Jul 22 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 30, 2021

Posted On Jul 30 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 7-28, 2021

Posted On Jul 28 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 26, 2021

Posted On Jul 26 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

August 1, 2021, 8:31 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 1 m/s SW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:00 AM
sunset: 6:47 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune