SNILD allocates $430K from IPI to mayor’s office, Kagman project

Share











The Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation passed Friday a local bill that would appropriate a total of $430,000 in unobligated funds collected from the casino license fee paid by Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC.

Authored by Rep. Corina L. Magofna (D-Saipan), House Local Bill 22-31 appropriates $350,000 in unobligated funds to the Mayor of Saipan for his office’s operations. The bill also appropriates the remaining $80,000 of such funds for the ongoing Kagman Watershed project.

Magofna stated in the legislation that Gov. Ralph DLG Torres line-item vetoed House Local Bill 22-27, S1, D1, last April 14, unobligating funds that had been appropriated to the Saipan Mayor’s Office and for the ongoing Kagman Watershed Project.

The intent of the legislation is to appropriate the $430,000 in unobligated funds from the fees collected from IPI pursuant to Public Law 20-10 (casino license fee).

The Saipan mayor or his designee is the expenditure authority of the $350,000, while the Department of Public Lands and Natural Resources secretary is the expenditure authority of the $80,000.