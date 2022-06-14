Snyder: 3 medals was more than I was hoping for

Share











The CNMI National Athletics Team gave a good account of itself in the 2022 Oceania Athletics Championships after coming home from Mackay, Australia with three medals.

National coach Dr. Ron Snyder said he’s very happy with the team’s performance in the four-day meet.

“They were super competitors, great travelers, and a joy to coach. Three medals was more than I was hoping for but we also earned some good points from our non-medaling athletes. In fact, each of them brought success to themselves and the team. Our masters athlete also did admirably and got some good practice in for his events here on Saipan.”

Tania Tan won gold in the 10-kilometer run (41:15.60) and settled for silver in her favorite 5-km event (19:31.01), while Tiana Cabrera, won a bronze medal in the 3,000m run (13:23.29).

CNMI masters athlete Orrin Pharmin also made waves in the Land Down Under after collecting two gold medals, five silver medals, and a bronze medal.

Pharmin got his first gold in the 110m hurdles after posting a time of 23.37. He won his second gold in the high jump with a leap of 1.53m.

His silver medals came in the shotput (8.60m), 60m (7.74), 100m (12.02), 200 (26.02), and 400m (60.07). Pharmin’s lone bronze was in javelin after throwing for 35.31.

The rest of the team is made up of Michael Mancao, Zarinae Sapong, and Liamwar Rangamar.

Mancao took part in the 3,000m steeplechase and 800m run, running a 13:10.23 and 2:22.61, respectively. Sapong finished the 100m with a time of 13.04 and the 200m in 27.64, while Rangamar’s longest throw in the javelin was 30.29m.

In all, Team CNMI earned a total of 36 points competing in the 2022 Oceania Athletics Championships. Tan had 18 points, Cabrera and Mancao scored 7 points apiece, and Rangamar earned 4 points. Snyder added that Sapong qualified for the 100m but not as a point scorer.

Snyder also admitted that Team CNMI collecting three medals in the 2022 Oceania Athletics Championships was really just a bonus, considering that off-island meets were canceled the past couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t realize how much I missed competing off island until we got to Australia. The event was so well-run and full of incredible athletes from throughout the region. It was a joy competing against them and getting to know them. Runners are a special breed. They will compete to the point of collapse against each other and then, after pushing themselves to their limits where one beats another, their first instinct is to hug their opponent and strike up a conversation in the timing tent,” he said.