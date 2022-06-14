Snyder: 3 medals was more than I was hoping for

By
|
Posted on Jun 15 2022
Share

The CNMI National Athletics Team in the 2022 Oceania Athletics Championships make a funny pose. From left, Michael Mancao, Zarinae Sapong, Liamwar Rangamar, coach Dr. Ron Snyder, Tiana Cabrera, Tania Tan, and Orrin Pharmin. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The CNMI National Athletics Team gave a good account of itself in the 2022 Oceania Athletics Championships after coming home from Mackay, Australia with three medals.

National coach Dr. Ron Snyder said he’s very happy with the team’s performance in the four-day meet. 

“They were super competitors, great travelers, and a joy to coach. Three medals was more than I was hoping for but we also earned some good points from our non-medaling athletes. In fact, each of them brought success to themselves and the team. Our masters athlete also did admirably and got some good practice in for his events here on Saipan.”

Tania Tan won gold in the 10-kilometer run (41:15.60) and settled for silver in her favorite 5-km event (19:31.01), while Tiana Cabrera, won a bronze medal in the 3,000m run (13:23.29).

CNMI masters athlete Orrin Pharmin also made waves in the Land Down Under after collecting two gold medals, five silver medals, and a bronze medal.

Pharmin got his first gold in the 110m hurdles after posting a time of 23.37. He won his second gold in the high jump with a leap of 1.53m.

His silver medals came in the shotput (8.60m), 60m (7.74), 100m (12.02), 200 (26.02), and 400m (60.07). Pharmin’s lone bronze was in javelin after throwing for 35.31.

The rest of the team is made up of Michael Mancao, Zarinae Sapong, and Liamwar Rangamar.

Mancao took part in the 3,000m steeplechase and 800m run, running a 13:10.23 and 2:22.61, respectively. Sapong finished the 100m with a time of 13.04 and the 200m in 27.64, while Rangamar’s longest throw in the javelin was 30.29m.

In all, Team CNMI earned a total of 36 points competing in the 2022 Oceania Athletics Championships. Tan had 18 points, Cabrera and Mancao scored 7 points apiece, and Rangamar earned 4 points. Snyder added that Sapong qualified for the 100m but not as a point scorer.

Snyder also admitted that Team CNMI collecting three medals in the 2022 Oceania Athletics Championships was really  just a bonus, considering that off-island meets were canceled the past couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t realize how much I missed competing off island until we got to Australia. The event was so well-run and full of incredible athletes from throughout the region. It was a joy competing against them and getting to know them. Runners are a special breed. They will compete to the point of collapse against each other and then, after pushing themselves to their limits where one beats another, their first instinct is to hug their opponent and strike up a conversation in the timing tent,” he said.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

Do you intend to watch the opening ceremony of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022? Responses: Yes, No, Undecided
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2022

Posted On Jun 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 15, 2022, 6:05 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 4 m/s NE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:48 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune