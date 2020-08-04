Soccer coaching course set

By
|
Posted on Aug 05 2020
Northern Mariana Islands Football Association’s Jersh Angeles gives instructions to participants of last weekend’s Grassroots Kids Leader Course at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed Photo)

The Northern Mariana Islands Football Association will hold another coaching course this month to keep its grassroots program growing.

After hosting the Grassroots Kids Leader Course last Saturday, NMIFA this time will kick off the four-part D Coaching Certificate Course on Aug. 15. The last three legs will be held on Aug. 16, 22, and 23, and participants will undergo both theoretical (online) and practical sessions with the latter taking place at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

To qualify for the course, interested individuals must be at least 16 years old and have a one-year experience in coaching at the club or school level or two years of playing experience. They must also submit a copy of the results of their COVID-19 testing.

NMIFA technical director Michiteru Mita, who addressed the participants of last weekend’s GKL course, said that more certified and trained coaches would help the association and its club members in working with children, especially those who are just starting to develop their interest in the sport.

Participants in the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association’s Grassroots Kids Leader Course perform drills last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed Photo)

NMIFA will strictly enforce safety measures during the practical part of the course and the number of participants will be limited so interested individuals are encouraged to coordinate with their respective clubs to finalize the registration requirement early.

Meanwhile, try-outs for the NMIFA Junior National Academy Batch 2020-2021 will start this Saturday at the NMISTC.

The trials are only for players in the 10 to 12 age group and the kick-off leg will run from 8am to 9:30am. The last three try-outs will take place on Aug. 15, 22, and 29. Players joining the trials and the 19 on the current JNA pool will battle for the 24 slots on the new batch that will then train 12 times (every Tuesday) beginning on Sept. 8 at the TSL Sports Complex.

Players under the JNA are pooled to get ready for higher-level competitions and national team training system.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
