Some back-to-school musings

Posted on Jul 31 2020
With school year 2020-2021 just around the corner, Saipan Tribune talked to a number of students about going back to school even as there is still no vaccine for COVID-19.

“Education is important but so is our health. Right now, online classes are a much better and safer option for us than face to face. We are still going through a pandemic and not everyone feels comfortable wearing a face mask, especially for eight hours a day.”
-Erin Agulto, Northern Marianas College

“I actually want a face-to-face class because I learn better that way, especially if it’s a subject I struggle with. …I feel somewhat concerned, [though], about how we will do social distancing in a small classroom that has about 25-30 students, but I’m sure the school year will be great as long as we keep our distance, wear a mask, and follow other rules.”
—Sheena Varias, Northern Marianas College

“Online classes will be better for us students but it is going to be challenging to learn with a lot of distractions around the house. Face-to-face learning is always the best way to learn, but it is still dangerous to meet up because we don’t have a vaccine yet for the virus. Teachers, faculty members, and students will have a challenging school year.”
—Jiro Montenejo, Marianas High School

“I’m relieved that we at least have the opportunity to talk and ask our teachers in person at least once a week. Hopefully our teachers will be able to find a way to help us fully understand what they are teaching. Since lately most of our COVID-19 cases have been from incoming travelers, it is okay to start classes once again.”
—Fiona Bucalig, Mount Carmel School

“I do feel worried…because a big change will come with our learning environment. As a student, I always know that the best way to learn is to be there physically. I took online classes before but it doesn’t help me gain knowledge the way a regular teaching environment is. But as long as we are tested and do the safety protocols, it will most likely not affect us in so many ways.”
—Xylene Apostol, Marianas High School

