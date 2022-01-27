Southern bounces back; Lady Dolphins win

Marianas High School’s Angellyn Roligat, left, and Pricess Cania, right, challenge the shot of Saipan Southern High School’s Jane Elias during their game in the IT&E Interscholastic Girls High School Basketball League last Wednesday at the MHS Gymnasium.
(ROSELYN B. MONROYO)

Saipan Southern High School bounced back from a heartbreaker in their last game, while the Marianas High School girls varsity made mincemeat of the Lady Manta Rays in the IT&E Interscholastic Boys High School Basketball League last Wednesday at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.

The Manta Rays didn’t give Da’ok Academy any quarter from the get-go and buried them under an avalanche of points and led 14-1 after the first 12 minutes of action. They did allow their counterparts to score 5 points in the second half, but SSHS continued to pour it on with an additional 22 points in the final half to finish the game with a 30-point win.

Frankie Satur led the Manta Rays with 10 points, while Rasg Asauo and Aaron Magno tossed in 5 and 4 markers, respectively. Jess Pua scored 4 points and Austin Cristopher 2 in the loss.

The Lady Dolphins, meanwhile, held SSHS scoreless in the second half en route to a 22-6 win. MHS led 14-6 after the first half and then put on the defensive clamps on the Lady Manta Rays in the second to come out with the 16-point win.

Angelyn Roligat paced MHS with 8 points with Marielle Lopez pumping in 7 markers in support. All of SSHS’ 6 points were scored by Janes Elias.

SSHS 36 – Satur 10, Asauo 5, Magno 4, Garcia 3, Muna 3, Factor 2, Quitugua 2, Guilles 2, Patricio 2, Teregeyo 2.

Da’ok Academy 6 – Pua 4, Cristopher 2.

Scoring by halves: 14-1, 36-6.

MHS 22 – Roligat 8, Lopez 7, Pangelinan 3, Joyce 2, Ramarui 1, Mendoza 1.

SSHS 6 – Elias 6.
Scoring by halves: 14-6, 22-6.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

