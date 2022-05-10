Southern United takes girls U13 crown

Share











Southern United Football Club outgunned Paire Football Club in the finals, 5-2, to clinch the girls U13 division championship in the TakeCare NMIFA Youth Spring League 2022 last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Rosie Saralu lifted Southern United to the title win, as she delivered all five goals for the team. The Francisco M. Sablan Middle School student made it to the board early with her goal in the fifth minute, while Beatrice Gross countered five minutes later to even out the count. Saralu then put Southern United back on top with her second goal in the 15th minute, while Beatrice’s sister, Phoenix, answered quickly with a conversation in the 16th. The finale remained tied at halftime, but when the game resumed, Saralu remained on target to hand Southern United the championship, as Paire fired blanks and failed to neutralize its opponent’s striker.

Saralu completed a hat-trick to break the tie right in the opening minute of the second half and capped her domination in the title match with a pair of goals that were recorded in the 24th and 27th. She picked up where she left off in their 7-2 semis win over TanHoldings-1 last April 30 where she scored four goals. With Saralu adding five more goals in the finals, she finished the season with 30—the most in the division.

Joining Saralu on the champion team are Briannie Echalico, Mathea Tesero, Selena Atalig, Kalia Mendiola, and Precious Castro. Paire, besides Beatrice, Phoenix, and Windsor Gross, had Alana Hayes, Morgan Castro, and Hannah Li on its roster.

Paire reached the finals after nipping Kanoa-1 in the other semis pairing, 5-4. Kanoa-1, after losing on its bid to move into the championship game, settled for the third place honors following a 3-1 win over TanHoldings-1 in the consolation match last weekend.

It was a come-from-behind victory for Kanoa-1, as TanHoldings-1 clung to a 1-0 lead at halftime. Kanoa-1 then turned the tables on TanHoldings-1 in the second half, thanks to Lynn Ha Ya’s hat trick. Ya’s goal in the opening minute of the second half allowed Kanoa-1 to tie the match and she continued leading the team, knocking in two more goals to complete the comeback. Ya’s second goal was registered in the 22nd minute, while the third and last was logged two minutes later.

Meanwhile, the boys U13 title game between Paire and MP United Pink last Saturday has been rescheduled. The two teams were set to duel for the division title yesterday afternoon and results of the match were unavailable at press time, along with the third place game between MP United Blue and Matansa. MP United Pink advanced to the finals after shutting down Matansa, 3-0, while Paire escaped with a 2-1 win over MP United Blue to notch the other finals berth.