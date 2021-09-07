Southern United tops summer league

Share











Southern United Football Club wrapped up its campaign in the Dove Women’s Summer League 2021 with an emphatic 13-0 victory over Shirley’s Football Club B last Wednesday night at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

With the lopsided win, Southern United finished the season with a 5-0-1 win-draw-loss record and ruled the Premier Division of the league.

Allyssya Angeles led Southern United’s domination of Shirley’s FC B after firing six goals. Keisha Deleon Guerrero added three goals, while Jannah Casarino, Christina Atalig, Tyana Hix, and Jenny Capayas contributed one apiece.

Southern United’s demolition of Shirley’s FC B came after the former had its winning streak snapped by Kanoa Football Club in Week 5 of the competition.

Kanoa slid past Southern United, 3-2, to hand the eventual champion its lone loss in the season. Irish Pagarao knocked in a pair for Kanoa, as she scored right in the first minute and in the 22nd, while Mary Kay Alferos delivered the go-ahead in the 28th. Renna Ramarui and Angeles tallied the two goals for Southern United with the former hitting the board in the 18th minute and the latter eight minutes later.

After pulling the rug under Southern United, Kanoa closed out the season with a 7-2 triumph over Shirley’s FC A, 7-2, to finish second overall (4-0-2) in the final team standings.

Pagarao and Kristelle Itaas teamed up in Kanoa’s fourth win. Pagarao earned a hat trick in the first half after finding the back of the net in the second, fourth, and 19th minute and gained her fourth and final goal in the 35th. Itaas notched her first goal in the 31st and delivered the last two for Kanoa after hitting her target in the 45th and 58th minute.

Shirley’s FC A got its two goals from Fiona Bucalig and Joebelle Tabuena. Tabuena drew first blood for Shirley’s FC A with her goal in the sixth minute, while Bucalig scored in the 69th. Shirley’s FC A finished the season ranked third with its 3-0-3 mark. The team bagged its third win in Week 5 after outclassing sister squad Shirley’s FC B, 8-1. Melody Johnson had three goals for Shirley’s FC A, while Jasmine Phan and Gabrielle Race chipped in two each, and Bucalig added one.