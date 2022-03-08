Southern United wins opener vs Paire

Share











Southern United Football Club opened its campaign in the 2022 NMIFA Youth Spring League with a 7-5 victory over Paire Football Club in the girls U13 3v3 division match last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Rosie Saralu led Southern United’s opening week win after firing five goals, including four straight. Saralu got her first goal right in the second minute or less than a minute after Briennie Echalico lit up the board, while the former’s next three came in the third, 21st, and 24th before she closed out in the 29th. Echalico tallied Southern United’s penultimate goal, while Justidy Mizutani delivered a hat-trick for Paire. Caurie Staffler and Beatrice Gross made the two other goals for Paire.

Matansa 4,

MP United 0

Alyssa Borlongan and Hailey Benavente towed Matansa past MP United.

Benavente and Borlongan scored two goals apiece for the winning team with the former earning her pair in the sixth and 17th minute and the latter in the 11th and 23rd.

Kanoa-1 5, TanHoldings-2 3

Ye Lynn Ha powered Kanoa-1 to a season-opening win over TanHoldings-2

Ha fired four goals, scoring in the second, 12th, 22nd, and 28th minute. Faith Arriola logged the other goal for Kanoa-1, while TanHoldings-2 drew two goals from Alyza De Belen and one from Orica George.

TanHoldings-1 4, Kanoa-2 3

TanHoldings-1 nipped Kanoa-2, courtesy of Kaye Anne Costales’ goal.

Costales posted the first goal for TanHoldings-1 (seventh minute) and her second and last in the 27th gave their team the insurance. Elissa Calayag and Jade made the two other goals for TanHoldings-1, while Alejandra Manabat made twin goals for Kanoa-2 and Maria Kaiyan Haberman added one.

GIRLS U16 DIVISION

Southern United 6,

MP United 0

Southern United was also triumphant in the girls U16 8v8 opener after shutting down MP United.

Pia Ngewakl tallied three goals for Southern United, while Rizza Relucio contributed a pair, and Summer Manahane posted one.

Kanoa 8, Paire 1

Kanoa cruised to victory, too in its first game of the season.

Audrey Castro and Kaithlynn Chavez teamed up in the win with the former scoring four goals and the latter chipping in three. Ye Lynn Ha added one goal in the lopsided victory, while Paire’s lone goal was courtesy of Beatrice Gross.