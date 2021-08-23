Spending plan OK for $160M ARPA funds assures jobs at PSS

No local match required for emergency protective measure grants
By
|
Posted on Aug 24 2021

Tag: ,
Share

Jobs of Public School System’s teachers and staff in the CNMI are now protected after the U.S. Department of Education announced the approval last Wednesday of PSS’ spending plan for the $160,074,578 that is included in the American Rescue Plan Act.

In his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend, Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (MP-Ind) said the $160-million will continue to protect the jobs of PSS teachers and staff in light of reduced local appropriations for education.

Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada said the plan focuses on helping schools address the lost instruction time through high-dosage tutorials, socio-emotional counseling programs for students and staff, athletics and other programs that directly benefit student learning.

PSS will also be expanding career education programs and Chamorro and Refaluwasch language classes.

Meanwhile, Sablan said President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that no local match will be required for emergency protective measure grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to COVID-19.

Sablan said this is a continuation of the 100% federal funding Biden decided on earlier this year, which expires on Sept. 30, 2021. He said the extension runs through Dec. 31, 2021.

Emergency protective measures include temporary medical facilities, specialized medical treatment, emergency medical transport and sheltering, food, water, medicine, and other consumable supplies such as personal protective equipment and hazard material suits.

Sablan said Biden’s extension order will allow the Marianas and other jurisdictions to receive 100% federal reimbursement retroactively for costs associated with the safe opening and operation of public facilities dating back to Jan. 20, 2020.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

PSS’ plan for use of $160M ARPA funds is OK’d

Posted On Aug 20 2021
, By
0

3rd COVID-19 vaccine shot OK’d for immunocompromised patients

Posted On Aug 19 2021
, By
0

Child Tax Credit plan OK’d

Posted On Aug 19 2021
, By
0

PSS to begin offering COVID-19 testing in schools

Posted On Aug 17 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

What are the most dumped materials at the Marpi landfill?

Posted On Aug 19 2021

Youth takes charge: Youth Congress backs plastic bag ban

Posted On Aug 12 2021

UOG study explores traits that make coral species resilient to climate change

Posted On Aug 12 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

Community Briefs - August 16, 2021

Posted On Aug 16 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 10, 2021

Posted On Aug 11 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

August 24, 2021, 9:24 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 2 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:04 AM
sunset: 6:35 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune